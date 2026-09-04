IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWhy Did Ajit Agarkar Miss BCCI Meeting? Board Breaks Silence

Why Did Ajit Agarkar Miss BCCI Meeting? Board Breaks Silence

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explained that Agarkar was outside the city when the meeting was called and was unable to connect online because of connectivity problems.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 08:44 AM (IST)

BCCI held an important review meeting on Thursday, with India head coach Gautam Gambhir, T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill and Centre of Excellence director VVS Laxman among those in attendance. However, chief selector Ajit Agarkar was notably absent, and he did not participate in the meeting virtually either.

Ajit Agarkar's absence attracted attention, particularly because his current term as chairman of the selection committee is scheduled to end in September. BCCI has now clarified why he could not attend the meeting.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explained that Agarkar was outside the city when the meeting was called and was unable to connect online because of connectivity problems.

"He was out of town and could not be part of the meeting. The meeting was called on very short notice, and Agarkar was not in the city at the time. He was in a location where, despite efforts, he could not join the meeting online," Saikia said.

No Discussion On Agarkar's Tenure

Ajit Agarkar's absence had also fuelled speculation that BCCI could take a decision on his future during the September 3 meeting. There were reports suggesting that his tenure as chief selector could be extended by another year.

However, Saikia made it clear that Agarkar's tenure was not discussed during the meeting. As a result, there is currently no confirmation regarding any extension of his term.

Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chief selector has seen several significant selection decisions, some of which have generated considerable debate. One of the biggest was the decision to remove Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain, with Shubman Gill subsequently taking over the role.

The appointment of Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain over Hardik Pandya has also been linked to the selection committee's thinking under Agarkar. Several other decisions, including the handling of senior players and the introduction of young cricketers into the national setup, have also attracted attention.

BCCI Denies VVS Laxman Promotion

Saikia also addressed speculation surrounding VVS Laxman's role. Reports had suggested that the Centre of Excellence director could be appointed as India's Director of Cricket.

The BCCI secretary, however, dismissed the possibility, stating that the board has not considered any proposal to appoint Laxman as Director of Cricket.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 04 Sep 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Ajit Agarkar BCCI Meeting BCCI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Sri Lanka Star Creates History With Fastest-Ever Century
Sri Lanka Star Creates History With Fastest-Ever Century
Cricket
Smriti Mandhana Goes Berserk In Women's Asia Cup, Breaks Two Major Records
Smriti Mandhana Goes Berserk In Women's Asia Cup, Breaks Two Major Records
Cricket
Shubman Gill Hires Lookalike As Driver? Truth Behind Viral Post Revealed
Shubman Gill Hires Lookalike As Driver? Truth Behind Viral Post Revealed
Cricket
BCCI Dismisses Rohit Sharma ODI Retirement Rumours, Clears Air On Director Role
BCCI Dismisses Rohit Sharma ODI Retirement Rumours, Clears Air On Director Role
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya News: Ex-Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra Takes Charge as Ram Temple Trust CEO
UP News: Yogi Adityanath Assures Flood Victims in Farrukhabad, Orders Road Repair Plan
Bihar Flood Alert: Ganga Above Danger Mark in Patna, Begusarai; UP Also Battles Floods
Varanasi Flood Alert: PM Modi Reviews Situation as Ganga Water Level Rises
Breaking: ED Report Triggers Punjab Political Storm; Kharge? High Court Hearing Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget