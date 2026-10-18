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English NewsSportsCricketBhuvneshwar Kumar Wore Jersey No 78 Instead Of No 15 On India Comeback; Here's Why

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Wore Jersey No 78 Instead Of No 15 On India Comeback; Here's Why

Bhuvneshwar Kumar wore jersey No. 78 instead of his usual No. 15 on his India return against West Indies. Here's why he changed numbers.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned wearing jersey number 78 for India.
  • Gurnoor Brar currently uses Kumar's familiar number 15.
  • New jersey number 78's digits mathematically sum up to 15.
  • This marks his international comeback after nearly four years.

IND vs WI T20I Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to India's T20I side against West Indies came with a small but noticeable change: the fast bowler was wearing jersey No. 78 instead of his familiar No. 15. The reason is straightforward, as the veteran's preferred number is currently taken by another India pacer. However, his new jersey number has a neat connection to the one he has worn for much of his international career.

Why Bhuvneshwar Kumar Could Not Wear Jersey No. 15

Bhuvneshwar has long been identified with the No. 15 jersey for India. But young fast bowler Gurnoor Brar currently wears that number, meaning Bhuvneshwar had to take a different one for his return to the national team.

The experienced seamer was therefore seen in jersey No. 78 against West Indies. The number change became an additional talking point as he returned to international cricket after nearly four years away from the side.

Bhuvneshwar last played for India in a T20I against New Zealand in November 2022. His appearance against West Indies marked his return to the international setup, with the familiar No. 15 replaced by a new number.

The No. 78 Connection To Bhuvneshwar's Old Jersey

There is a simple numerical link between Bhuvneshwar's new jersey and his usual number. Add the two digits in 78, and the total is 15.

In other words, 7 + 8 = 15, the number Bhuvneshwar has traditionally worn for India.

The connection offers a neat explanation for why No. 78 may feel familiar to fans accustomed to seeing the bowler in No. 15. While the jersey has changed, the arithmetic leads back to his old number.

For now, the switch reflects the availability of jersey numbers in the Indian team rather than a change in Bhuvneshwar's identity as a player. His return remains the bigger story, even as No. 78 gives fans an extra detail to notice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What jersey number did Bhuvneshwar Kumar wear in his return match against West Indies?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar wore jersey No. 78 during his recent return to India's T20I side against West Indies. This was a change from his familiar No. 15.

Why did Bhuvneshwar Kumar switch his jersey number from 15?

He switched to No. 78 because his preferred No. 15 jersey is currently taken by young India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar. This necessitated a different number for his return.

Is there a special meaning behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar's new jersey number 78?

Yes, there's a neat connection. If you add the two digits in 78 (7 + 8), the sum is 15, which is his traditional jersey number for India.

When was Bhuvneshwar Kumar's last international appearance before his return against West Indies?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played for India in a T20I match against New Zealand in November 2022. His return against West Indies ended a nearly four-year absence from international cricket.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Cricket News Indian Cricket Bhuvneshwar Kumar
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