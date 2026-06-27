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English NewsSportsCricketWhom Did Shreyas Iyer Blame For India's Shock Defeat? Here's What He Said

Whom Did Shreyas Iyer Blame For India's Shock Defeat? Here's What He Said

Ireland's victory was powered by an outstanding spell from Matthew Hallard, who was named Player of the Match after claiming three key wickets.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 08:24 AM (IST)

Ireland stunned India by 34 runs in the opening T20I in Belfast on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and guaranteeing they cannot lose the contest. It was a disappointing outing for India, with both the batting and bowling units failing to deliver. After the match, captain Shreyas Iyer shared his thoughts on what went wrong.

Reflecting on the defeat, Iyer said India had made a promising start with the ball but failed to maintain control during the middle overs.

"Our bowlers started really well, but we couldn't execute our plans in the middle overs. We allowed their batters to target the shorter boundaries too easily. Considering the way we bowled early on, I felt chasing around 140 would have been ideal," he said. Iyer also joked about his first game as captain, saying with a smile, "A great start as captain."

'You Can't Take Any Team Lightly'

The Indian skipper stressed that the team would treat the defeat as a learning experience and return with a stronger performance in the second T20I.

"We'll move on from this game and focus on the next one. There are plenty of lessons to take away, and we'll come back with greater intensity. The fast bowlers got some help from the conditions early on. Shivam Dube bowls important overs for us, so I always back him. Harshit Rana also bowled really well after returning from injury," Iyer said.

He also had a clear message for his teammates.

"You can't take any opposition lightly. Every time you step onto the field, you have to work hard, stay in the moment and make the most of every opportunity. Whenever you get a chance to put the opposition under pressure, you need to capitalize on it."

Matthew Hallard Stars for Ireland

Ireland's victory was powered by an outstanding spell from Matthew Hallard, who was named Player of the Match after claiming three key wickets. He dismissed Ishan Kishan for 1, Shreyas Iyer for 3 and Washington Sundar for 9 to derail India's chase.

Chasing a target of 183, India were bowled out for 148, handing Ireland a memorable 34-run victory.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the opening T20I between Ireland and India?

Ireland defeated India by 34 runs in Belfast, securing a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. This victory means Ireland cannot lose the contest.

What did Captain Shreyas Iyer identify as India's main bowling issue?

Iyer noted that India's bowlers started well but failed to execute plans in the middle overs. This allowed Ireland's batters to easily target the shorter boundaries.

Who was Ireland's key player in their victory?

Matthew Hallard was named Player of the Match for Ireland. He claimed three crucial wickets, dismissing Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Washington Sundar.

What message did Captain Shreyas Iyer convey to his team after the loss?

Iyer stressed that the team cannot take any opposition lightly. He urged them to work hard, stay in the moment, and capitalize on every opportunity to put pressure on opponents.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 27 Jun 2026 08:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer IND Vs IRE India Vs Ireland
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