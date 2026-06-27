Whom Did Shreyas Iyer Blame For India's Shock Defeat? Here's What He Said

Ireland stunned India by 34 runs in the opening T20I in Belfast on Friday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and guaranteeing they cannot lose the contest. It was a disappointing outing for India, with both the batting and bowling units failing to deliver. After the match, captain Shreyas Iyer shared his thoughts on what went wrong.

Reflecting on the defeat, Iyer said India had made a promising start with the ball but failed to maintain control during the middle overs.

"Our bowlers started really well, but we couldn't execute our plans in the middle overs. We allowed their batters to target the shorter boundaries too easily. Considering the way we bowled early on, I felt chasing around 140 would have been ideal," he said. Iyer also joked about his first game as captain, saying with a smile, "A great start as captain."

'You Can't Take Any Team Lightly'

The Indian skipper stressed that the team would treat the defeat as a learning experience and return with a stronger performance in the second T20I.

"We'll move on from this game and focus on the next one. There are plenty of lessons to take away, and we'll come back with greater intensity. The fast bowlers got some help from the conditions early on. Shivam Dube bowls important overs for us, so I always back him. Harshit Rana also bowled really well after returning from injury," Iyer said.

He also had a clear message for his teammates.

"You can't take any opposition lightly. Every time you step onto the field, you have to work hard, stay in the moment and make the most of every opportunity. Whenever you get a chance to put the opposition under pressure, you need to capitalize on it."

Matthew Hallard Stars for Ireland

Ireland's victory was powered by an outstanding spell from Matthew Hallard, who was named Player of the Match after claiming three key wickets. He dismissed Ishan Kishan for 1, Shreyas Iyer for 3 and Washington Sundar for 9 to derail India's chase.

Chasing a target of 183, India were bowled out for 148, handing Ireland a memorable 34-run victory.