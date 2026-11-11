Who Gets MI Captaincy After Hardik Pandya's Exit? 4 Big Contenders Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya's trade creates Mumbai Indians' captaincy vacancy.

Rohit Sharma, five-time winning captain, is a top contender.

Suryakumar, Tilak Varma, and Jasprit Bumrah are also options.

MI awaits new captain decision for upcoming IPL 2027.

Mumbai Indians face a major leadership decision ahead of IPL 2027 after trading Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings in exchange for Arshdeep Singh. Hardik's exit has opened up the captaincy position at the five-time champions, with former skipper Rohit Sharma among the leading contenders. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah are also potential options.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is an obvious name in the discussion. He led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and remains one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history.

Rohit handed over the captaincy to Hardik ahead of the 2024 season, but the latter's departure has brought the possibility of a leadership change back into focus. A return to the role would see Rohit take charge of the franchise once again.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav could also emerge as a strong candidate. The India batter has led the national team in T20 Internationals and brings considerable experience in the shortest format.

His leadership credentials, along with his importance to Mumbai's batting line-up, could put him in contention. He is among the names MI could consider as they assess their options for the 2027 season.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma represents a younger option for the Mumbai Indians captaincy. The left-handed batter has been part of the franchise since making his IPL debut in 2022 and has established himself as an important member of the squad.

Giving Tilak the responsibility would offer MI an opportunity to back a younger player as a long-term leader. However, whether the franchise is ready to hand him the captaincy remains to be seen.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is another name that could enter the conversation. The India fast bowler has been associated with Mumbai Indians since his IPL debut in 2013 and remains one of the franchise's most important players.

Bumrah's experience and standing within the team make him a potential candidate. His workload as a leading fast bowler, however, could also be a factor in any decision about handing him the captaincy.

Who Will Lead Mumbai Indians In IPL 2027?

Mumbai Indians now have several options to consider following Hardik Pandya's move to Punjab Kings. Rohit's previous success as captain makes him a prominent contender, while Suryakumar, Tilak and Bumrah offer different leadership possibilities.

The franchise has yet to announce its next captain. The decision will be one of the key talking points for MI ahead of IPL 2027.