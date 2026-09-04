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English NewsSportsCricketWho Replaces Jasprit Bumrah? Team India's Backup Plan For Afghanistan T20Is

Who Replaces Jasprit Bumrah? Team India's Backup Plan For Afghanistan T20Is

India vs Afghanistan T20I series will begin in New Delhi on September 13, followed by the second T20I on September 15 and the third on September 17.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 11:39 AM (IST)

India are set to return to T20I action against Afghanistan, with the three-match series scheduled from September 13 to 17. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already announced the squad, the availability of four players remains subject to fitness clearance.

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar are yet to receive the final green light from the Centre of Excellence (COE). According to a report by Times of India, all four players are expected to undergo simulation tests this week to assess their fitness ahead of the series.

The rest of the Indian squad is scheduled to reach New Delhi on September 10. A source quoted in the report claimed that the medical team had submitted its assessment to the selectors last week, stating that all four players were fit but still needed to be tested under match-like conditions.

The simulation tests are expected to be conducted between September 4 and 9. Centre of Excellence (COE) is reportedly optimistic that all four players will clear the assessment and be available for Afghanistan series.

The fitness clearance process has attracted increased attention after COE came under scrutiny for injured players being picked in squads for recent assignments. Harshit Rana's selection despite fitness concerns was one such case that generated debate.

Prince Yadav in line as Bumrah's backup

Jasprit Bumrah has been included in India's squad for both the Afghanistan T20I series and the Asian Games, which begin on September 19. India won gold in both the men's and women's cricket events at the 2022 Asian Games and will be hoping to defend their title.

However, if Bumrah does not receive the required fitness clearance, the selectors are reportedly considering Prince Yadav as a possible replacement.

India's squad for the Afghanistan T20I series: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (Vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana*.

The series will begin in New Delhi on September 13, followed by the second T20I on September 15 and the third on September 17. All three matches are scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah IND VS AFG India Vs Afghanistan T20Is
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