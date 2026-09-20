Unsold Earlier, Now On Every IPL Franchise's Radars For 2027: Who Is Uday Saharan?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former U19 captain Uday Saharan attracts significant IPL interest.

He scored 601 runs in five domestic innings.

His domestic run included two double centuries.

Delhi, Mumbai, KKR monitor; Saharan unsold in 2026.

The IPL 2027 auction is still some time away, but one young Indian batter has already started attracting attention from multiple franchises. Uday Saharan, the former India Under-19 captain, is reportedly being closely monitored by several IPL teams after producing a remarkable run of scores in domestic cricket, according to Cricket Addictor Hindi.

Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are among the franchises reportedly keeping tabs on the 21-year-old. While there has been no official confirmation from any team, Saharan's recent numbers could put him firmly on the radar if he enters the 2027 auction.

Uday Saharan's Stunning 601-Run Tournament

Saharan represented Bathinda in the Punjab Inter-State One-Day Tournament and enjoyed a remarkable campaign. He accumulated 601 runs in just five innings at an average of 150.25.

His performances included two double centuries and another hundred. Saharan scored 163 against Fatehgarh in the semi-final before producing another match-defining innings in the final.

Chasing a target of 394, the young batter struck a double century to play a major role in Bathinda's victory. His ability to handle pressure while opening the innings has added to his growing reputation as a potential future Indian top-order option.

Saharan's domestic form comes after he was picked by Bathinda Royals for ₹4.20 lakh in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League.

Why IPL Teams Are Keeping An Eye On Saharan

Reports have linked Saharan with Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and KKR, although none of the franchises has officially confirmed an interest in the batter.

Delhi could potentially view an Indian top-order option as useful for strengthening its batting resources. Mumbai have also traditionally invested in developing young Indian players, while KKR have given opportunities to emerging batters in recent seasons.

Saharan's profile also has an international pedigree. He captained India at the 2024 Under-19 World Cup and was one of the team's key batters during the tournament.

Saharan Went Unsold In IPL 2026 Auction

Interestingly, Saharan was part of the IPL 2026 auction pool but did not attract a successful bid.

His situation could look very different heading into the 2027 auction if he maintains his current domestic form. However, there is currently no confirmed franchise bid or guarantee that his price will reach the crore mark.

For now, the numbers have certainly put the former India Under-19 captain back in the spotlight, with multiple IPL franchises reportedly monitoring his progress.