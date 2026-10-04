Youngster Takes Hardik Pandya's India A Spot: Who Is The Mumbai Star Replacing Him?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya ruled out India A series due to injury.

Suryansh Shedge, Mumbai all-rounder, replaces Pandya in squad.

Shedge recently debuted internationally, performing well for India A.

The three-match one-day series against Australia A begins October 6.

India A vs Australia A: India A have found Hardik Pandya’s replacement for their upcoming three-match one-day series against Australia A, with a Mumbai all-rounder drafted into the squad after the senior star was ruled out due to injury.

Pandya had been named in the original India A squad but was later ruled out after suffering discomfort in his right calf. His replacement has now joined the team ahead of the opening match on October 6.

The player stepping in for Pandya is 23-year-old Suryansh Shedge, who has recently broken into India’s international setup and was part of the India A side during its 50-over campaign in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Who Has Replaced Hardik Pandya?

Shedge has been added to the India A squad as the team prepares for three one-day matches against Australia A. The series will be played on October 6, 9 and 11, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side.

The Mumbai all-rounder has already made his India T20I debut this year after earning his maiden call-up during the tour of Ireland in June.

He subsequently featured in the T20I series against England and Zimbabwe, although he is yet to claim an international wicket.

Shedge also made an impression for India A in the 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka in June, scoring 147 runs across five matches and taking two wickets in 23 overs.

Pandya was ruled out after experiencing discomfort in his right calf on September 19. An MRI scan showed very mild intramedullary oedema, described as equivalent to right medial tibial stress syndrome.

Big Chance For Mumbai All-Rounder

Shedge's India A call-up comes with a domestic sacrifice as well. His inclusion means he will miss Mumbai’s opening Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium on October 11.

The 23-year-old had been recovering from a quadriceps injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru before being drafted into the India A squad.

Meanwhile, Naman Dhir will also miss the Australia A one-day series after being added to India’s T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against the West Indies.

The first Australia A one-dayer will begin at 2 PM on October 6, while the second and third matches on October 9 and 11 are scheduled to start at 9 AM.