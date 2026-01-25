Who Is Shefali Bagga? Bigg Boss Star Seen With Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the spotlight, and once again, it's for his life away from the cricket pitch.

On Saturday night, the cricketer was seen exiting a trendy Mumbai restaurant alongside television personality and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga, sending social media into a frenzy of speculation.

The sighting has gained major traction because it comes directly on heels of another digital development: fans recently noticed that Chahal and his rumored partner, RJ Mahvash, have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Dinner Date Details

Yuzvendra Chahal kept it simple in a black button-up shirt and faded blue jeans, while Shefali Bagga turned heads in a sleek, floor-length black bodycon dress.

Viral clips show the two leaving the venue together with smiles, though Chahal reportedly politely declined a joint photo session when requested by the paparazzi. Several other people were reportedly present at the dinner, the focus remained squarely on the duo, especially following RJ Mahvash's recent cryptic Instagram stories about "fixing her life."

Who is Shefali Bagga?

For those unfamiliar with the media personality, here is a quick primer:

Television Journalist: Before her stint in entertainment, Shefali was a professional news anchor.

Bigg Boss Fame: She became a household name following her participation in Bigg Boss 13, where she was known for her outspoken nature.

Sports Connection: She has worked as a sports anchor and host, frequently interacting with cricketers and covering major matches, which likely explains her connection to Chahal.

Recent Projects: Shefali has recently been seen in various music videos, including a collaboration with Bigg Boss 18’s Digvijay Singh Rathee.

The "Chahal Relationship" Timeline

Since his high-profile divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma was finalized in early 2025, Chahal’s personal life has been under constant scrutiny.

He was heavily linked with RJ Mahvash for several months - though both repeatedly called themselves "just friends" - sudden social media "unfollowing" and this new public appearance with Shefali Bagga have led many to believe that the spinner has turned a new page.

As of now, neither Chahal nor Bagga has issued an official statement regarding the nature of their meeting.