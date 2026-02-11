Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWho Is Saaniya Chandhok? Pet-Care Entrepreneur Joining Tendulkar Family

Who Is Saaniya Chandhok? Pet-Care Entrepreneur Joining Tendulkar Family

Saaniya is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur who comes from a prestigious business lineage. She is often in the spotlight now and has carved out a distinct career of her own.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 11:20 AM (IST)

Tendulkar household is currently celebrating as Arjun Tendulkar, left-arm pacer and son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is set to marry Saaniya Chandhok in early March 2026.

Here is everything you need to know about the bride-to-be and their journey together.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur who comes from a prestigious business lineage. She is often in the spotlight now and has carved out a distinct career of her own.

Profession: Saaniya is a qualified Veterinary Technician and the founder of Mr. Paws, a luxury pet grooming and wellness spa in Mumbai.

Education: She is an alumna of the London School of Economics (LSE), where she studied Business Management. Saaniya later specialized in animal care at Worldwide Veterinary Service.

Family Background: Saaniya Chandok is the granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. Her family owns and manages iconic brands like Baskin-Robbins India, Brooklyn Creamery, and the InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive.

Love Story: Friendship to Forever

Unlike many celebrity romances, Arjun and Saaniya’s relationship didn’t start in the limelight.

Long-time Connection: The two have known each other for years through their families. Saaniya is reportedly a very close friend of Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar.

Private Engagement: The couple got engaged in a very low-key, private ceremony on August 13, 2025. The news only went viral after a few photos from the intimate gathering leaked online.

Both prefer to stay away from social media drama and public displays of affection.

Wedding Details: Date & Venue

The wedding is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of 2026, though the family is trying to maintain its privacy.

Wedding Date: March 5, 2026.

The Festivities: Celebrations are expected to begin on March 3 with pre-wedding rituals like Mehndi and Sangeet.

Venue: The main wedding will take place in Mumbai. While the specific location is a guarded secret for security, it is expected to be a high-end, private estate or a luxury hotel.

Guest List: Sachin Tendulkar recently visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally extend an invitation. Other expected guests include cricket icons like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, along with top business leaders and Bollywood stars.

Related Video

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Takes U-Turn, Clears Way for India Clash in T20 World Cup 2026

Published at : 11 Feb 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandhok Who Is Saaniya Chandhok Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandhok
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
India
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
World
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
Cities
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Ranveer Singh Receives Threatening WhatsApp Voice Note
Breaking News: Announcement of New Mosque in Murshidabad Sparks Political Storm
Breaking News: Passenger Plane Crashes Near Mogadishu After Takeoff
Breaking News: Hindu Businessman Killed in Bangladesh Ahead of General Elections
Breaking News: Moving Car Catches Fire in Hyderabad’s Hitech City
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget