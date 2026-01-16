Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWho Is Nazmul Islam? Controversial BCB Director Behind Bangladesh Players' Revolt

Who Is Nazmul Islam? Controversial BCB Director Behind Bangladesh Players' Revolt

The strike by Bangladesh's cricketers stemmed from Nazmul Islam's controversial statements and decisions, especially regarding Mustafizur Rahman’s release from IPL 2026.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 12:09 PM (IST)

Bangladesh cricket is in turmoil following release of Mustafizur Rahman from Indian Premier League 2026, which triggered a wave of unrest among players and officials alike.

The epicenter of this crisis has been Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Director M. Nazmul Islam, whose controversial actions and statements led to a full-scale player strike.

In wake of mounting pressure, BCB finally removed Nazmul Islam from his position, hoping to calm the storm within the national cricketing community.

Who is Nazmul Islam?

Nazmul Islam joined Bangladesh Cricket Board as a director in 2021, representing the Dhaka Metropolitan Region. Alongside his role in cricket administration, he has been active in Bangladeshi politics and runs a business in the country.

His appointment was initially uncontested, reflecting confidence in his leadership. However, recent controversies surrounding his conduct forced the board to reconsider his position, culminating in his removal on January 15, 2026.

What sparked players' protest?

The strike by Bangladesh's cricketers stemmed from Nazmul Islam's controversial statements and decisions, especially regarding Mustafizur Rahman’s release from IPL 2026.

Following this incident, Nazmul advocated for a boycott of the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, claiming player security concerns. BCB even proposed shifting all matches to Sri Lanka, a suggestion rejected by ICC.

The tension escalated when former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal urged the board to act rationally and not let emotions dictate decisions.

Nazmul Islam reacted by publicly labeling Tamim as an "Indian agent," a remark widely condemned as disrespectful.

Veteran players and cricketing figures demanded an apology, but Nazmul refused to back down. The resulting outrage led to a nationwide player boycott, causing the postponement of BPL matches scheduled on January 15, 2026.

Ultimately, Bangladesh players' united stance forced BCB's hand, resulting in Nazmul Islam's removal from the board.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Nazmul Islam Who Is Nazmul Islam Nazmul Islam News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Budget
Taxpayers Budget 2026 Expectations | This Budget Could Finally Tip The Scale Between Old And New Tax Regimes
Taxpayers Budget 2026 Expectations | Old Vs New Tax Regime: Will The Confusion Finally End?
India
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget