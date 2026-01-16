Who Is Nazmul Islam? Controversial BCB Director Behind Bangladesh Players' Revolt

Bangladesh cricket is in turmoil following release of Mustafizur Rahman from Indian Premier League 2026, which triggered a wave of unrest among players and officials alike.

The epicenter of this crisis has been Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Director M. Nazmul Islam, whose controversial actions and statements led to a full-scale player strike.

In wake of mounting pressure, BCB finally removed Nazmul Islam from his position, hoping to calm the storm within the national cricketing community.

Who is Nazmul Islam?

Nazmul Islam joined Bangladesh Cricket Board as a director in 2021, representing the Dhaka Metropolitan Region. Alongside his role in cricket administration, he has been active in Bangladeshi politics and runs a business in the country.

His appointment was initially uncontested, reflecting confidence in his leadership. However, recent controversies surrounding his conduct forced the board to reconsider his position, culminating in his removal on January 15, 2026.

What sparked players' protest?

The strike by Bangladesh's cricketers stemmed from Nazmul Islam's controversial statements and decisions, especially regarding Mustafizur Rahman’s release from IPL 2026.

Following this incident, Nazmul advocated for a boycott of the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, claiming player security concerns. BCB even proposed shifting all matches to Sri Lanka, a suggestion rejected by ICC.

The tension escalated when former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal urged the board to act rationally and not let emotions dictate decisions.

Nazmul Islam reacted by publicly labeling Tamim as an "Indian agent," a remark widely condemned as disrespectful.

Veteran players and cricketing figures demanded an apology, but Nazmul refused to back down. The resulting outrage led to a nationwide player boycott, causing the postponement of BPL matches scheduled on January 15, 2026.

Ultimately, Bangladesh players' united stance forced BCB's hand, resulting in Nazmul Islam's removal from the board.