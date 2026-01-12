Who Is Nandani Sharma? Delhi Capitals Star Behind Rare WPL Hat-Trick

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Three-time Women's Premier League (WPL) Runners-Up, Delhi Capitals (DC), have had a forgettable start to the latest edition of the competition.

With two losses in two games, the Jemimah Rodrigues-led side is currently at the bottom of the table. However, there have been glimpses of brilliance even in their losing efforts, one of which came from Nandani Sharma.

This uncapped Indian bowler stunned the Gujarat Giants (GG) with a hat-trick, only the second-ever by an Indian in the WPL, and overall fourth. Here's what he know about the fast bowler.

Nandani Sharma: DC's WPL Hat-trick Star

Nandani Sharma bowls right arm fast medium and represents Chandigarh in India's domestic circuit. In her last five games with the state team, she picked four wickets.

She also represented the North Zone team in the Senior Women Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy Semi-Final, picking 3 wickets across two innings.

Interestingly, Nandani initially went unsold in the WPL 2026 Auction, but was later acquired by DC for Rs 20 lakhs. She debuted against the Mumbai Indians (MI), and impressed with a three-over spell of 2/26.

In the following match, against GG, she became the second Indian cricketer to take a hat-trick in the tournament, picking the wickets of Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh.

In fact, Nandani Sharma went on to record a five-wicket haul in the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match, having also dismissed Sophie Devine and Kashvee Gautam.

As DC look to bounce back and aim for that elusive maiden title, this uncapped bowler will very likely be one of their key players with the ball, having already shown her potential against quality opposition.

