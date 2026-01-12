Nandani Sharma took a hat-trick against Gujarat Giants, becoming the second Indian to do so in the WPL. She also recorded a five-wicket haul in the same match.
Who Is Nandani Sharma? Delhi Capitals Star Behind Rare WPL Hat-Trick
From going unsold to scripting WPL history, Delhi Capitals’ Nandani Sharma delivered a stunning hat-trick and five-wicket haul. Here’s a brief on the uncapped Indian player.
Three-time Women's Premier League (WPL) Runners-Up, Delhi Capitals (DC), have had a forgettable start to the latest edition of the competition.
With two losses in two games, the Jemimah Rodrigues-led side is currently at the bottom of the table. However, there have been glimpses of brilliance even in their losing efforts, one of which came from Nandani Sharma.
This uncapped Indian bowler stunned the Gujarat Giants (GG) with a hat-trick, only the second-ever by an Indian in the WPL, and overall fourth. Here's what he know about the fast bowler.
Nandani Sharma: DC's WPL Hat-trick Star
Nandani Sharma bowls right arm fast medium and represents Chandigarh in India's domestic circuit. In her last five games with the state team, she picked four wickets.
She also represented the North Zone team in the Senior Women Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy Semi-Final, picking 3 wickets across two innings.
Interestingly, Nandani initially went unsold in the WPL 2026 Auction, but was later acquired by DC for Rs 20 lakhs. She debuted against the Mumbai Indians (MI), and impressed with a three-over spell of 2/26.
In the following match, against GG, she became the second Indian cricketer to take a hat-trick in the tournament, picking the wickets of Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh.
In fact, Nandani Sharma went on to record a five-wicket haul in the DC vs GG WPL 2026 match, having also dismissed Sophie Devine and Kashvee Gautam.
As DC look to bounce back and aim for that elusive maiden title, this uncapped bowler will very likely be one of their key players with the ball, having already shown her potential against quality opposition.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Nandani Sharma's achievement in the recent WPL season?
How did Nandani Sharma get selected for the Delhi Capitals?
Nandani Sharma initially went unsold in the WPL 2026 Auction. However, Delhi Capitals later acquired her for Rs 20 lakhs.
What are Nandani Sharma's bowling statistics in domestic cricket?
She bowls right-arm fast medium and represents Chandigarh. In her last five domestic games, she took four wickets, and also picked 3 wickets across two innings for the North Zone team.