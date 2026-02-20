Who Is Laila Faisal? Rumours About Abhishek Sharma's Love Life

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As Abhishek Sharma continues to set the cricket field on fire with his explosive batting, his personal life has increasingly become a topic of intense curiosity. Fans and social media detectives have been buzzing about his connection to Laila Faisal, a young entrepreneur who has become a regular fixture in the headlines.

A London-Educated Fashion Entrepreneur

Laila Faisal is far more than just a name linked to a celebrity; she is a successful entrepreneur with an impressive professional background:

Education: Laila holds a psychology honors degree from King’s College London and further specialized in fashion design and branding at the University of the Arts London.

Business: She is the co-founder of LRF Designs (Laila Roohi Faisal Designs), a luxury clothing label she runs with her mother. The brand is known for blending traditional Kashmiri craftsmanship with modern silhouettes.

Family Roots: Hailing from a prominent business family in Delhi, she also serves as COO for her family’s luxury home theatre and AV solution company, Sound of Music.

Why Rumours are Swirling

The speculation gained momentum in early 2025 due to several key "hints" picked up by fans:

The "Proud" Post: After Abhishek smashed a record-breaking T20I century (135 runs) against England, Laila shared the achievement on her Instagram with the caption "Proud," accompanied by a heart emoji.

She has been spotted cheering from the stands during several IPL and international matches, often seen sitting with Abhishek’s sister, Komal Sharma.

Wedding Attendance: Most recently, her presence at Komal Sharma's pre-wedding celebrations and viral dance videos from the event in Ludhiana have led many to believe she is already a part of the family’s inner circle.

Official Status: Keeping it Private

Despite the frequent sightings and "cryptic" social media interaction, the duo has maintained a strict silence regarding their private lives. Laila notably switched her Instagram account to private as the search for "Abhishek Sharma’s girlfriend" began to peak, further fueling the mystery.

For now, the "Abhi-Laila" pairing remains one of the most talked-about unconfirmed couples in the intersection of Indian cricket and fashion.

Note: Neither Abhishek Sharma nor Laila Faisal has officially confirmed their relationship. All reports regarding their status are currently based on social media speculation and unverified news reports.