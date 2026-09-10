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English NewsSportsCricketWho Is Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend? Know About Her Career, Wealth

Who Is Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend? Know About Her Career, Wealth

At present, Aditi continues to focus on her work across modelling, fashion, business and social media, while maintaining a relatively private profile when it comes to her personal life.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 09:39 AM (IST)

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan has often attracted attention both for his performances on the field and his personal life. His name has been linked with model and entrepreneur Aditi Hundia for several years. The two have been spotted together on various occasions, while Aditi has also been seen supporting Ishan during matches. Their reported relationship received further attention after Ishan’s grandfather referred to Aditi as his girlfriend in 2016.

Aditi, who is from Jaipur, established herself in the modelling and fashion industry through beauty pageants. She competed in the Femina Miss India pageant in 2017 and emerged as a finalist. A year later, she won the Miss Diva Supranational title, marking an important milestone in her career.

Following her pageant success, Aditi continued working in modelling and became associated with several fashion and lifestyle campaigns. She completed her schooling at the International School of Jaipur before pursuing a BBA from St. Xavier’s College, Jaipur.

Beyond modelling, Aditi has also developed a presence as a digital creator and has worked with various brands on promotional campaigns. She has built a sizeable following on social media, where she regularly shares content related to fashion and lifestyle.

Aditi’s business ventures

Aditi Hundai’s professional career extends beyond the modelling industry. She has also ventured into fashion and lifestyle, including launching a fashion label under her own name. Her work involves a combination of business activities, modelling assignments, brand collaborations and digital content creation.

Her income is believed to come from multiple sources, including modelling projects, brand endorsements and her fashion-related business. However, there is no officially verified figure available for her total net worth.

Some media reports have estimated Aditi’s net worth at around $2 million to $3 million, which would roughly translate to ₹16 crore-₹25 crore. These figures, however, should be treated as estimates rather than confirmed financial information.

What is Aditi’s relationship with Ishan Kishan?

Speculation surrounding Ishan and Aditi’s relationship has existed for several years. Their appearances together and Aditi’s presence at Ishan’s matches have frequently fuelled discussions about their equation.

Neither Ishan nor Aditi has publicly shared extensive details about their personal lives. As a result, much of the information surrounding their relationship remains based on media reports and public appearances.

At present, Aditi continues to focus on her work across modelling, fashion, business and social media, while maintaining a relatively private profile when it comes to her personal life.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan Aditi Hundia Ishan Kishan Girlfriend
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