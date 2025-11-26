Who Is Birva Shah? Palash Muchhal's Ex-Girlfriend In Viral Proposal Photos

Singer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana were scheduled to get married on November 23, but the ceremony was abruptly postponed after Smriti’s father fell seriously ill.

Since then, the internet has been flooded with speculation. Along with unverified chat screenshots, a set of old photographs featuring Palash with a woman claimed to be his former girlfriend has also begun circulating widely. One of the images shows Palash kneeling in a classic proposal pose.

The delay in the wedding has triggered a wave of accusations and rumors on social media, and the resurfacing of these old photos has added more fuel to the fire. In one picture, a full proposal setup can be seen - complete with candles, balloons, and rose petals - as Palash kneels before the woman. ABP News has not verified the authenticity of these images.

Who is the woman in viral photos?

Social media users allege that the woman is Dr. Birva Shah, a plastic surgeon, and claim that the pictures date back to 2017.

Reports indicate that Palash and Smriti Mandhana met through mutual friends in 2019 and began dating soon after, though they made their relationship public only last year.

According to SportsDunia, Palash and Birva, now his ex-girlfriend, met during their college years in Mumbai, when Birva was a student at Jai Hind College. That same year, Palash reportedly shared a romantic snapshot on Facebook showing Birva in a white asymmetrical gown and Palash in a tuxedo, proposing amid an elaborate arrangement of candles and balloons - a moment that looked straight out of a movie. Despite the renewed attention, very little is known about Birva's present life.

Smriti wipes her social media clean

After the wedding was called off, Smriti Mandhana deleted all posts from her social media handles - from pre-wedding functions to her proposal video with Palash. Even a clip of her dancing with teammates at the haldi ceremony has disappeared, leaving fans concerned and curious.

Both Smriti and Palash have maintained complete silence and have not issued any official statement regarding the situation.