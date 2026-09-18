Who Is Akriti Agarwal? All About Prithvi Shaw’s Ex-Fiancee

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prithvi Shaw, Akriti Agarwal mutually ended their engagement citing differences.

Akriti Agarwal has millions of followers across various digital platforms.

Agarwal debuted in Telugu film Trimukha, moving towards acting.

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal have called off their engagement, ending a relationship that had recently entered the public spotlight. The development was confirmed by Agarwal through an Instagram post. She shared an emotional message explaining that the decision was mutually reached after the couple recognised differences in their future plans and the circumstances around them. Shaw had publicly announced their engagement in March 2026, making their relationship official to a much wider audience.

With their engagement now over, attention has also turned towards Akriti Agarwal, who has built a sizeable public profile of her own.

From TikTok Fame To Millions Of Followers

Akriti Agarwal has established herself as a prominent name in India's social media creator space.

She has more than three million followers on Instagram, where her content spans fashion, lifestyle and dance.

Read More: Prithvi Shaw & Akriti Agarwal End Engagement, Announce Separation On Instagram

Her rise began on TikTok during the pandemic, when short-form video content was rapidly gaining popularity.

Following TikTok's ban in India, Akriti shifted her focus to platforms such as Instagram, allowing her digital presence to continue growing.

She has also expanded into YouTube, where her channel has attracted over 90,000 subscribers. Her growing audience has made her much more than a social media personality, with a substantial following across multiple digital platforms.

Akriti Agarwal’s Move Into Acting

Akriti Agarwal made her film debut with the Telugu movie Trimukha, a psychological crime thriller directed by Razesh Naidu.

The project marked a new phase in her career as she looks to establish herself away from social media.

Her transition from influencer to actress reflects the growing route taken by digital creators into mainstream entertainment.

Education And Early Life

Away from her social media career, Akriti Agarwal has an academic background in management. She is originally from Lucknow but moved to Mumbai during her school years.

According to reports, she studied in Mumbai and later completed a Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) from Nirmala Memorial Foundation College. .

As her engagement with Shaw comes to an end, Agarwal's professional journey continues to move in a different direction, with acting potentially becoming the next major chapter of her career.