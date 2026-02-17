Who Is Aditi Hundia? Former Miss India Finalist Linked To India Star Ishan Kishan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Cricketer Ishan Kishan has been making headlines not just for his exploits on the field for India in the ICC T20 World Cup, but also for his personal life.

After winning praise for his performance in the India-Pakistan clash at the ICC T20 World Cup, the wicketkeeper-batter has once again found himself trending, this time for his rumoured relationship with model Aditi Hundia.

As Kishan remains focused on India’s 2026 T20 World Cup campaign, curiosity around his off-field life continues to grow.

From Jaipur To The National Spotlight

Aditi Hundia hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and built her early foundation there before stepping into the glamour industry.

She rose to national prominence after emerging as a finalist at Femina Miss India 2017, where her poise and self-assurance caught attention.

Her journey didn’t stop there. In 2018, she added another achievement to her résumé by making her mark at Miss Diva, further cementing her place in the modeling circuit.

Following her pageant success, Aditi steadily expanded her professional portfolio.

She has collaborated with fashion labels, appeared in commercial campaigns, and partnered with brands across various platforms. Her growing influence is reflected on social media, where she has amassed more than 270,000 followers on Instagram.

Building A Career In Fashion & Digital Media

Her feed offers a blend of professional shoots, travel snapshots, and select glimpses into her daily life, giving fans a curated look into her world.

Despite her public persona, Aditi maintains a relatively low profile when it comes to her family and relationships. She was raised in Jaipur by her mother, Babita Hundia, and stepfather, Lalit Hundia.

She also shares a close bond with her brother, Yash Hundia. While she occasionally posts family moments online, she largely keeps her private life away from the spotlight.

With both her modeling journey and the ongoing buzz around Ishan Kishan, Aditi Hundia continues to attract attention, balancing public interest with a measured, composed presence.