Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi Humiliated Twice! Who Invited Him Despite BCCI Warning?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian women's team refused Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi.

This mirrored men's team's 2025 refusal from him.

Naqvi, ACC President, attended despite BCCI's previous objection.

Naqvi's term until 2027 suggests future similar disputes.

Mohsin Naqvi found himself at the centre of another Asia Cup presentation controversy after India’s women’s team reportedly declined to receive the trophy from him following their final victory in Dubai on Sunday, September 13.

The incident came less than a year after the Indian men’s team also refused to accept the 2025 Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi. The repeated controversy has raised a question around his presence at Asia Cup ceremonies and the role of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Why Was Mohsin Naqvi Present?

The Asia Cup is organised under the ACC, which is responsible for awarding hosting rights and overseeing the competition. Naqvi is currently the ACC president, having succeeded Jay Shah in 2025.

Therefore, his presence at the Dubai International Stadium was linked to his official position within the continental cricket body. He was reportedly expected to attend the final as the chief guest and present the trophy to the winners.

Naqvi was not necessarily invited by the Indian team or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His attendance came as part of his responsibilities as ACC president.

India Refuses To Accept Trophy From Naqvi

The presentation ceremony was delayed after India won the women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. The Indian team did not accept the trophy from Naqvi, while he presented the medals and runners-up cheque to the Sri Lankan players before leaving the venue.

The development echoed the controversy from the men’s Asia Cup in 2025, when India also declined to receive the trophy from Naqvi.

The BCCI has maintained that Indian teams will not accept trophies from individuals who, in its view, act against India’s interests. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had earlier indicated that the issue was not about the trophy itself, but about who was presenting it.

Why Does The Controversy Keep Returning?

Reports suggested that the BCCI had already communicated its position ahead of the women’s Asia Cup final. If India won, the team would not accept the trophy from Naqvi.

Despite that reported understanding, Naqvi attended the ceremony and walked onto the field for the presentation. His presence led to another public dispute involving the ACC president and the Indian team.

The repeated incidents have also placed the spotlight on the relationship between the BCCI and the ACC, particularly because Naqvi is a senior cricket administrator from Pakistan.

How Long Will Naqvi Remain ACC Chairman?

Naqvi took over as ACC president after Jay Shah’s term ended in 2024. He assumed the position in 2025, and his current term is scheduled to run until April 2027.

Until then, Naqvi is expected to remain involved in major ACC events, including Asia Cup presentations. This means that similar controversies could arise again if India reaches the final of an ACC tournament and the trophy presentation involves the ACC president.