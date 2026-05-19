Who Are Harsh Dubey And Gurnoor Brar? India's Uncapped World Cup 2027 Prospects

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Selectors evaluate young uncapped players Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey for World Cup.

Bowler Gurnoor Brar backed by Shubman Gill, developed by Gujarat Titans.

All-rounder Harsh Dubey excelled in domestic cricket, leading Vidarbha to titles.

Both players seek to prove themselves in upcoming international fixtures.

The sudden inclusion of uncapped domestic players Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey within the national squads has signaled a decisive youth movement from the senior selection committee. Confirming their broader strategic value, chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that both individuals are being explicitly evaluated as potential long-term candidates for the upcoming One Day International World Cup campaign in South Africa.

The Rapid Rise Of Gurnoor Brar

Standing at an imposing six feet five inches, right-arm fast bowler Gurnoor Brar initially preferred football and tennis before school trials redirected his athletic focus toward professional cricket.

The Punjab prospect quickly gained the valuable backing of current national captain Shubman Gill, who recognised his immense physical attributes during an early Under-19 national camp assignment.

Gill actively assisted the young bowler in progressing through the regional ranks, eventually securing him a vital developmental contract with the Gujarat Titans franchise network under Ashish Nehra.

The express bowler collected fifty-two dismissals across eighteen traditional first-class appearances, displaying excellent control on unhelpful surfaces while averaging a highly commendable twenty-seven runs per wicket.

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Harsh Dubey Forces Selection Decision

Concurrently, versatile spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey became completely impossible for the national hierarchy to overlook following a record-breaking domestic campaign for regional heavyweights Vidarbha.

The left-arm orthodox specialist accumulated an astonishing sixty-nine wickets during the previous Ranji Trophy tournament cycle, single-handedly propelling his local association to a historic domestic title triumph.

His exceptional multi-faceted contributions subsequently earned him the prestigious Lala Amarnath Award for the definitive best all-rounder, alongside the permanent captaincy of his local state team.

The young leader immediately justified the administrative promotion by guiding Vidarbha to their maiden 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, demonstrating immense tactical maturity alongside his primary skill sets.

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Establishing Premier Indian League Credentials

His domestic heroics prompted a lucrative contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he quickly claimed elite international wickets including the prized match dismissals of modern great Virat Kohli.

The left-handed batsman subsequently solidified his international credentials by registering an enterprising eighty-four runs during an intense red-ball developmental fixture against a visiting South African contingent.

With senior spin bowling assets Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel receiving strategic periods of rest, Dubey will compete directly alongside Manav Suthar for the specialist spin vacancy.

The upcoming one-off Test match at Mullanpur offers an ideal platform for the national coaching department to assess whether the young spinner can replicate his domestic volume.