Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWhere To Watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Match Live: Stream, TV Channel, Start Time, And Lineups

Where To Watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Match Live: Stream, TV Channel, Start Time, And Lineups

India face arch-rivals Pakistan in U19 World Cup Match. Check out the live streaming details, TV channels, and qualification scenarios for the big clash in Bulawayo.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The biggest rivalry in cricket moves to the junior stage as India U19 prepare to take on Pakistan U19 in Super 6 encounter of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. Following a massive 204-run victory over hosts Zimbabwe, the five-time champions are on the brink of securing a semi-final spot.

High Stakes in Bulawayo

India currently sits at the top of the Super 6 Group 2 standings with six points and a formidable Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.337. For Ayush Mhatre’s side, the equation is simple: a win over Pakistan will guarantee them a semi-final berth as the group leaders.

Even a narrow defeat might see them through, but they will be wary of a Pakistan side that recently stunned them in the U19 Asia Cup final.

Pakistan, meanwhile, enters this match as the third-placed team in the group with four points. After a convincing win over New Zealand, the "Boys in Green" must defeat India by a substantial margin to overhaul the NRR gap and leapfrog into the top two.

Key Players to Watch

India’s batting has been led by the explosive Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the consistent Abhigyan Kundu, while vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra is fresh off a brilliant century against Zimbabwe. The bowling unit remains sharp, with Udhav Mohan and R.S. Ambrish providing early breakthroughs.

For Pakistan, Sameer Minhas and Usman Khan have been the pillars of their batting, while Abdul Subhan remains their primary threat with the ball after his match-winning four-wicket haul against the Kiwis.

India U19 vs. Pakistan U19: Match & Broadcast Details

Detail Information
Match India U19 vs. Pakistan U19 (Super 6, Match 12)
Date Sunday, February 1, 2026
Time 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time)
Venue Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
TV Channel (India) Star Sports Network
Live Stream (India) JioHotstar (App & Website)

Predicted Playing XIs

India U19:

Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Ayush Mhatre (c), Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh, Khilan A. Patel, R.S. Ambrish, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Deepesh Devendran.

Pakistan U19:

Sameer Minhas, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the India U19 vs. Pakistan U19 match?

This is a high-voltage Super 6 encounter in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. A win for India will guarantee them a semi-final berth.

Where and when will the India U19 vs. Pakistan U19 match take place?

The match is scheduled for Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time) at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

What are India U19's chances of reaching the semi-finals?

India U19 sits at the top of their Super 6 group. A win against Pakistan will secure their semi-final spot as group leaders.

What does Pakistan U19 need to do to advance?

Pakistan U19 must defeat India U19 by a substantial margin to overcome the Net Run Rate gap and secure a top-two spot in the group.

Who are some key players to watch for India U19 and Pakistan U19?

For India, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhigyan Kundu, and Vihaan Malhotra are key batsmen, with Udhav Mohan and R.S. Ambrish leading the bowling. Pakistan's batting strength lies with Sameer Minhas and Usman Khan, and Abdul Subhan is their main bowling threat.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 Live India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 Live Streaming
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony: Ajit Pawar’s Wife Elected NCP Leader, Deputy CM Oath At 5 PM
Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony: Ajit Pawar’s Wife Elected NCP Leader, Deputy CM Oath At 5 PM
Business
Gold, Silver Prices Swing: Why Precious Metals See Volatility | Details Inside
Gold, Silver Prices Swing: Why Precious Metals See Volatility | Details Inside
World
Mira Nair Named In Epstein Files Over 2009 Film Party At Maxwell’s Home
Mira Nair Named In Epstein Files Over 2009 Film Party At Maxwell’s Home
World
'We’re Bound To Bow After Loans': Shehbaz Sharif’s Shocking Revelation On Pakistan’s Crisis
'We’re Bound To Bow After Loans': Shehbaz Sharif’s Shocking Revelation On Pakistan’s Crisis
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Police Form SIT to Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death as Mystery Deepens on Fourth Day Investigation
Politics: AIMIM Pushes for Dalit–Muslim Alliance, Holds Talks with BSP in Uttar Pradesh
Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Faction Rejects Merger Claims, Says Sunetra Pawar Should Lead NCP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget