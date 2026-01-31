Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The biggest rivalry in cricket moves to the junior stage as India U19 prepare to take on Pakistan U19 in Super 6 encounter of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. Following a massive 204-run victory over hosts Zimbabwe, the five-time champions are on the brink of securing a semi-final spot.

High Stakes in Bulawayo

India currently sits at the top of the Super 6 Group 2 standings with six points and a formidable Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.337. For Ayush Mhatre’s side, the equation is simple: a win over Pakistan will guarantee them a semi-final berth as the group leaders.

Even a narrow defeat might see them through, but they will be wary of a Pakistan side that recently stunned them in the U19 Asia Cup final.

Pakistan, meanwhile, enters this match as the third-placed team in the group with four points. After a convincing win over New Zealand, the "Boys in Green" must defeat India by a substantial margin to overhaul the NRR gap and leapfrog into the top two.

Key Players to Watch

India’s batting has been led by the explosive Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the consistent Abhigyan Kundu, while vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra is fresh off a brilliant century against Zimbabwe. The bowling unit remains sharp, with Udhav Mohan and R.S. Ambrish providing early breakthroughs.

For Pakistan, Sameer Minhas and Usman Khan have been the pillars of their batting, while Abdul Subhan remains their primary threat with the ball after his match-winning four-wicket haul against the Kiwis.

India U19 vs. Pakistan U19: Match & Broadcast Details

Detail Information Match India U19 vs. Pakistan U19 (Super 6, Match 12) Date Sunday, February 1, 2026 Time 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time) Venue Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe TV Channel (India) Star Sports Network Live Stream (India) JioHotstar (App & Website)

Predicted Playing XIs

India U19:

Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Ayush Mhatre (c), Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh, Khilan A. Patel, R.S. Ambrish, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Deepesh Devendran.

Pakistan U19:

Sameer Minhas, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam.