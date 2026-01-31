This is a high-voltage Super 6 encounter in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. A win for India will guarantee them a semi-final berth.
Where To Watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Match Live: Stream, TV Channel, Start Time, And Lineups
India face arch-rivals Pakistan in U19 World Cup Match. Check out the live streaming details, TV channels, and qualification scenarios for the big clash in Bulawayo.
The biggest rivalry in cricket moves to the junior stage as India U19 prepare to take on Pakistan U19 in Super 6 encounter of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. Following a massive 204-run victory over hosts Zimbabwe, the five-time champions are on the brink of securing a semi-final spot.
High Stakes in Bulawayo
India currently sits at the top of the Super 6 Group 2 standings with six points and a formidable Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.337. For Ayush Mhatre’s side, the equation is simple: a win over Pakistan will guarantee them a semi-final berth as the group leaders.
Even a narrow defeat might see them through, but they will be wary of a Pakistan side that recently stunned them in the U19 Asia Cup final.
Pakistan, meanwhile, enters this match as the third-placed team in the group with four points. After a convincing win over New Zealand, the "Boys in Green" must defeat India by a substantial margin to overhaul the NRR gap and leapfrog into the top two.
Key Players to Watch
India’s batting has been led by the explosive Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the consistent Abhigyan Kundu, while vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra is fresh off a brilliant century against Zimbabwe. The bowling unit remains sharp, with Udhav Mohan and R.S. Ambrish providing early breakthroughs.
For Pakistan, Sameer Minhas and Usman Khan have been the pillars of their batting, while Abdul Subhan remains their primary threat with the ball after his match-winning four-wicket haul against the Kiwis.
India U19 vs. Pakistan U19: Match & Broadcast Details
|Detail
|Information
|Match
|India U19 vs. Pakistan U19 (Super 6, Match 12)
|Date
|Sunday, February 1, 2026
|Time
|1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time)
|Venue
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
|TV Channel (India)
|Star Sports Network
|Live Stream (India)
|JioHotstar (App & Website)
Predicted Playing XIs
India U19:
Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Ayush Mhatre (c), Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh, Khilan A. Patel, R.S. Ambrish, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Deepesh Devendran.
Pakistan U19:
Sameer Minhas, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of the India U19 vs. Pakistan U19 match?
Where and when will the India U19 vs. Pakistan U19 match take place?
The match is scheduled for Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time) at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
What are India U19's chances of reaching the semi-finals?
India U19 sits at the top of their Super 6 group. A win against Pakistan will secure their semi-final spot as group leaders.
What does Pakistan U19 need to do to advance?
Pakistan U19 must defeat India U19 by a substantial margin to overcome the Net Run Rate gap and secure a top-two spot in the group.
Who are some key players to watch for India U19 and Pakistan U19?
For India, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhigyan Kundu, and Vihaan Malhotra are key batsmen, with Udhav Mohan and R.S. Ambrish leading the bowling. Pakistan's batting strength lies with Sameer Minhas and Usman Khan, and Abdul Subhan is their main bowling threat.