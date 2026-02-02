Where To Watch India A vs USA T20 Warm-Up Live in India: Match Time, Venue, & Squad Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The wait is finally over as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixtures kick off today, Monday, February 2, 2026.

The main tournament begins on February 7. The practice games provide a crucial platform for teams to test their bench strength. The marquee clash of the opening day features India A taking on the USA.

This match is a significant opportunity for India’s rising stars to make their mark. For the USA, it serves as a vital test before they face cricketing giants like India and Pakistan in the group stages of the actual tournament.

IPL Powerhouse and Big Returns

The BCCI has named a strong 15-member India A squad led by Ayush Badoni.

The headline story is the return of Tilak Varma, who is making his comeback after a month-long layoff. He is joined by other IPL performers like Riyan Parag and speedster Mayank Yadav, both of whom are returning from recent injuries.

India A Squad

Ayush Badoni (c), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (wk), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav.

USA Squad

Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh (VC), Milind Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamala, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shayan Jahangir, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Andries Gous, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane

India A vs USA: Match Details & Timings

Match: India A vs United States of America (USA)

Event: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up

Date: February 2, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Live Streaming & Telecast: Where to Watch in India

Fans can catch all the live action from Navi Mumbai through the following platforms:

Digital Streaming: The match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

TV Telecast: The Star Sports Network will broadcast the match live across India.

Global Access: Fans outside India can also watch the warm-up games live on the official ICC website (ICC.tv).