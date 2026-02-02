Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Where To Watch India A vs USA T20 Warm-Up Live in India: Match Time, Venue, & Squad Details

Where To Watch India A vs USA T20 Warm-Up Live in India: Match Time, Venue, & Squad Details

The road to the T20 World Cup 2026 starts today. India A faces the USA in a warm-up at Navi Mumbai. Watch Tilak Varma and Mayank Yadav return to action. Full details below.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The wait is finally over as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixtures kick off today, Monday, February 2, 2026.

The main tournament begins on February 7. The practice games provide a crucial platform for teams to test their bench strength. The marquee clash of the opening day features India A taking on the USA.

This match is a significant opportunity for India’s rising stars to make their mark. For the USA, it serves as a vital test before they face cricketing giants like India and Pakistan in the group stages of the actual tournament.

IPL Powerhouse and Big Returns

The BCCI has named a strong 15-member India A squad led by Ayush Badoni.

The headline story is the return of Tilak Varma, who is making his comeback after a month-long layoff. He is joined by other IPL performers like Riyan Parag and speedster Mayank Yadav, both of whom are returning from recent injuries.

India A Squad

Ayush Badoni (c), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (wk), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav.

USA Squad

Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh (VC), Milind Kumar, Saiteja MukkamalaShehan Jayasuriya, Shayan Jahangir, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush KenjigeShadley van Schalkwyk, Andries Gous, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane

India A vs USA: Match Details & Timings

Match: India A vs United States of America (USA)

Event: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up

Date: February 2, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Live Streaming & Telecast: Where to Watch in India

Fans can catch all the live action from Navi Mumbai through the following platforms:

Digital Streaming: The match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

TV Telecast: The Star Sports Network will broadcast the match live across India.

Global Access: Fans outside India can also watch the warm-up games live on the official ICC website (ICC.tv).

Frequently Asked Questions

When do the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixtures begin?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixtures kick off today, Monday, February 2, 2026.

Who is the captain of the India A squad for the warm-up match?

The India A squad is led by Ayush Badoni, who is the captain for this warm-up match.

Which players are making a comeback from injury for India A?

Tilak Varma is returning after a month-long layoff, and Riyan Parag and Mayank Yadav are back from recent injuries.

Where can fans watch the India A vs USA warm-up match in India?

The match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, and telecast on the Star Sports Network.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
India A Tilak Varma Mayank Yadav RIYAN PARAG T20 World Cup 2026 USA Cricket Cricket Live Streaming
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
'Balance Of Power Is Changing': Sitharaman Flags India's GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
