Where Is Ronaldo? Conflicting Reports As CR7’s Jet Lands In Madrid Amid Middle East Tensions

A storm of speculation has engulfed the Saudi capital following reports that Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet departed Riyadh late Monday night, just hours after a series of Iranian drone strikes targeted the United States Embassy in the city. While flight tracking data confirms the aircraft landed in Madrid, conflicting reports from within Al Nassr suggest the football icon may still be on the ground in Saudi Arabia.

The Midnight Flight to Madrid

On Monday, March 2, 2026, flight tracking platforms like Flightradar24 recorded a Bombardier Global Express 6500, the £61 million customized jet belonging to Ronaldo, leaving Riyadh around 8:00 PM local time. The aircraft followed a seven-hour route over Egypt and the Mediterranean, touching down in the Spanish capital shortly before 1:00 AM Tuesday.

The timing of the departure, coinciding with an exodus of foreign nationals following the drone attack on the Diplomatic Quarter, sparked immediate theories that Ronaldo and his family had fled the escalating regional conflict.

Counter-Evidence

Despite the flight, evidence has surfaced indicating that the 41-year-old captain remains in Riyadh to fulfill his contractual obligations with Al Nassr. On Tuesday, March 3, Al Nassr’s official social media channels released images of Ronaldo undergoing weight training and physical therapy at the "House of Nassr" training facility.

Sources close to the club indicate that Ronaldo is currently nursing a hamstring injury sustained during Al Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Al Fayha last Saturday. He is reportedly undergoing a specialized rehabilitation program to ensure he is fit for the 2026 World Cup, which is now just 100 days away. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano dismissed the "escape" rumors as "fake news," stating that Ronaldo is fully focused on his recovery in Riyadh.

Regional Instability and Sports Impacts

The mystery surrounding Ronaldo's location highlights the broader challenges facing international athletes in the Gulf. The Saudi Ministry of Defence confirmed that two drones struck the US Embassy compound, causing minor structural damage and a "limited fire".

While the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has already postponed international fixtures, including Al Nassr’s Champions League match against Al Wasl, the Saudi Pro League intends to maintain normalcy. Al Nassr is still scheduled to host Neom SC on Saturday, March 7, at Al-Awwal Park.