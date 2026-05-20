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HomeSportsCricketWhen Will Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Play Cricket Again After IPL 2026? All You Need To Know

When Will Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Play Cricket Again After IPL 2026? All You Need To Know

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been selected in India’s squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan after IPL 2026 concludes later this month.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 May 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma called up for IND vs AFG ODI series.
  • Series scheduled for June 14-20.
  • Both players expected to feature after IPL 2026 concludes.

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Next India Match: IPL 2026 is set to conclude on May 31, after which the focus will immediately shift towards international cricket as India begin preparations for their upcoming series against Afghanistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already announced squads for the multi-format assignment, which includes both a Test match and a One Day International (ODI) series. Naturally, fans are now eagerly waiting to know when star batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will next appear in India colours following the end of the IPL season.

ODI Series Marks Return Of The ‘Ro-Ko’ Pair

The three-match ODI series between India and Afghanistan is scheduled for June 14, June 17 and June 20. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both expected to be available for selection, meaning the pair could return to international action just two weeks after the IPL final.

Virat enters the series in outstanding ODI form. Across his last six appearances, the former India captain has accumulated 542 runs, including three centuries and one half-century.

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, endured a difficult series against New Zealand earlier, but had shown signs of form before that with two half-centuries against South Africa.

Having said that, whether to two will make the final playing XI for these matches remains to be seen as of now. Fans who want to see them play right now can catch them in the IPL.

Also Check: IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: RR Hold Advantage As CSK, KKR, PBKS & DC Fight For Final Spot

When Is Kohli, Rohit's Next IPL Match?

As of this writing, Rohit Sharma is expected to be seen playing for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders later today, May 20, 2026, at the Eden Gardens stadium. This will be MI's second-last league match this season.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, should be in action, on May 22 when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Additionally, while Mumbai have been eliminated, Bengaluru will play a few more matchs during the IPL 2026 Playoffs.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the next India match featuring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the IPL?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to be available for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, scheduled for June 14, June 17, and June 20.

How is Virat Kohli's recent ODI form?

Virat Kohli is in outstanding ODI form, having scored 542 runs in his last six appearances, including three centuries and one half-century.

What is Rohit Sharma's recent ODI form?

Rohit Sharma had a difficult series against New Zealand but showed signs of form against South Africa with two half-centuries.

When will Virat Kohli play his next IPL match?

Virat Kohli should be in action on May 22 when Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli ROHIT SHARMA RCB MI IPL
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