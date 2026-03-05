Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
When Did India Last Face England In A World Cup Knockout In Mumbai? Match History & Key Stats

When Did India Last Face England In A World Cup Knockout In Mumbai? Match History & Key Stats

India and England meet in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final in Mumbai. Here’s a look at their past World Cup knockout clash history at today's match venue.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IND vs ENG T20 WC Semi-Final Wankhede Stadium: India and England are set to renew their rivalry in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on March 5 at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium. The clash adds another chapter to a fascinating history between the two sides in global tournaments, particularly in knockout matches. Over the years, India and England have faced each other twice in T20 World Cup semi-finals, once in 2022 and again in 2024, with both teams winning one encounter each.

With the upcoming match marking their third semi-final showdown in the tournament, fans are revisiting past meetings between the two sides, including the last time they battled in a World Cup knockout at the Wankhede Stadium.

When Did India and England Last Meet In A World Cup Match In Mumbai?

The previous World Cup clash between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium dates back to the 1987 ICC ODI World Cup, which was then known as the Reliance World Cup.

India had entered the tournament as the defending champions and were among the favourites heading into the semi-final in Mumbai.

England produced a strong batting performance in that match, posting 254/6 on the board. The innings was powered by a brilliant century from Graham Gooch, which put significant pressure on the Indian side.

Chasing 255 for victory, India struggled to build momentum. Despite the expectations from the home crowd, the team led by Kapil Dev was eventually bowled out for 219. England secured a 35-run victory to knock India out and advance to the final.

First T20 World Cup Semi-Final Clash In 2022

India and England first met in a T20 World Cup semi-final during the 2022 edition of the tournament. The match was played at the Adelaide Oval and turned into a difficult outing for the Indian side.

India had posted a competitive total of 168/6 while batting first. However, England’s opening pair of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales produced a dominant performance during the run chase.

The duo chased down the target without losing a wicket, sealing a comprehensive 10-wicket win and progressing to the final.

India’s Redemption In The 2024 Semi-Final

The two teams faced each other again in the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup. This time, India had the opportunity to settle the score.

Batting first at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, India posted 171/7. Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a well-crafted 57, while Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya also made valuable contributions.

India’s bowlers then delivered an outstanding performance to defend the total.

Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked up three wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah added two scalps. England were bowled out for just 103, giving India a convincing 68-run victory.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the next India vs. England T20 World Cup semi-final?

The next India vs. England T20 World Cup semi-final is scheduled for March 5, 2026, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

How many times have India and England met in T20 World Cup semi-finals before?

India and England have faced each other twice in T20 World Cup semi-finals, in 2022 and 2024, with each team winning one match.

What was the result of the last World Cup knockout match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium?

In the 1987 ODI World Cup semi-final at Wankhede, England defeated India by 35 runs, with Graham Gooch scoring a century.

Who won the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England?

England won the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against India by 10 wickets, chasing down the target without losing a wicket.

How did India fare in the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final against England?

India secured a 68-run victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final, defending their total of 171/7.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND T20 World Cup Semi-Final
