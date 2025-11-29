Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
What's Next For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli? Potential Schedule For 2025-26 Season Out

What's Next For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli? Potential Schedule For 2025-26 Season Out

BCCI is slightly concerned about Virat and Rohit's slow starts, as consistent performance will be critical in a major tournament like ODI World Cup.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Fans are eagerly wondering whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two of India’s legendary batsmen, will feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Having retired from Test and T20I cricket, both players now participate only in the ODI format. Meanwhile, BCCI is actively reviewing their future roles with ODI World Cup 2027 tournament in mind.

Once the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa concludes, the selectors, team management, coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are set to meet in Ahmedabad. A key decision about Rohit and Kohli’s future with the team could emerge from this meeting.

Future roles under review

According to a Times of India report, no formal discussions have yet taken place with Rohit or Virat regarding 2027 World Cup preparations.

The board is also evaluating potential impacts on the team combination if either player is unavailable and identifying other players who need to be match-ready.

A BCCI official told TOI, “It is essential for players like Rohit and Kohli to understand the team’s expectations clearly. There should be no ambiguity about their roles.” The board has advised Rohit to focus on fitness and performance and not be influenced by external speculation.

Form and match fitness concerns

Both Rohit and Kohli returned to the national setup after a break of nearly seven months following Champions Trophy 2025 final. While they struggled in the first two ODIs against Australia, Rohit bounced back with a century and Virat with a half-century in the third match.

Still, management is slightly concerned about their slow starts, as consistent performance will be critical in a major tournament like the World Cup.

Sources suggest the team wants Rohit to continue playing aggressively in ODIs, similar to his approach in the T20 World Cup. Both veterans are expected to anchor the batting lineup while mentoring younger players.

Domestic cricket for match practice

To ensure adequate match practice despite their absence from regular international cricket, BCCI may advise Rohit and Virat to participate in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

India's schedule also includes a three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January, followed by a major series in England in July.

If Rohit and Virat maintain their form, they could feature prominently in these series. Currently part of Team India in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, both players are under close scrutiny, and fans are hoping for stronger performances from the veterans.

Virat and Rohit's potential schedule for 2025-26 season

India vs South Africa (ODI Series)

Matches: 3, Dates: November 30 – December 6

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Matches: 7, Dates: December 24 – January 8

India vs New Zealand (ODI Series)

Matches: 3, Dates: January 11 – January 18

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
