What Is Shubman Gill Wearing On His Forehead? Here's What It Does

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill wore 'Temple' device during New Zealand ODI.

Temple collects physiological, neurological data from elite athletes.

PV Sindhu also uses this performance monitoring technology.

The wearable was developed by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Shubman Gill's appearance with an unusual wearable during India's first ODI against New Zealand caught the attention of viewers, adding an unexpected talking point to the series opener at Eden Park in Auckland.

The India captain was spotted wearing a device called Temple, a piece of fitness technology developed to collect physiological and neurological data. Gill had previously been seen using it during a training session in New Zealand, but its presence during a match brought fresh attention to the technology.

The wearable has also been associated with badminton star PV Sindhu, placing it on the radar of sports fans interested in how athletes are using technology to understand their bodies and performance.

WATCH: Shubman Gill Wearing 'Temple' On His Forehead

Mooood because ODIs and Diwali are both next week 😁💙 https://t.co/7gVFIDAgch — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) October 29, 2026

What Is The Temple Device Worn By Shubman Gill?

Temple is a wearable technology device developed to gather data related to blood flow to the brain and other physiological signals. Its stated purpose is to help athletes and performance teams study how the body responds to physical and mental demands.

The technology is designed to provide information linked to cognitive load and physiological responses during training and competition. Such data may offer additional insights into an athlete's condition, although the device should not be viewed as a direct measure of sporting performance.

Gill's use of the wearable has drawn attention to the growing role of performance-monitoring technology in elite sport, where teams increasingly use data to assess training demands and athlete responses.

PV Sindhu Has Also Been Seen Using The Wearable

Gill is not the only prominent Indian athlete associated with Temple. Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has also been spotted wearing the device during international badminton events.

Its use by athletes from different sporting disciplines has brought the technology into wider discussion. While cricket and badminton place different physical and mental demands on competitors, both sports involve intensive training and performance monitoring.

Temple was developed by Deepinder Goyal, the entrepreneur known for founding Zomato. The wearable has attracted interest because of its focus on collecting data related to the brain and the body's response to exertion.

Shubman Gill Leads India In New Zealand ODI Series Opener

The wearable became a talking point as Gill led India in the opening ODI against New Zealand in Auckland. The match also marked the return of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to India's ODI set-up.

India began the five-match series looking to make a positive start against the hosts, with Gill taking charge of the side. While the captain's on-field role remained the main focus, the unusual device on his forehead offered viewers another subject of curiosity.