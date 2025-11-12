Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWhat Is ODI Super League? The Scrapped Tournament That Could Be Revived

What Is ODI Super League? The Scrapped Tournament That Could Be Revived

Here's everything that you need to know about the ODI Super League, a tournament that was played only once before being scrapped but might be nearing a comeback.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 11:36 AM (IST)
According to a new report by ESPNcricinfo, the International Cricket Council (ICC) could revive the ODI Super League in an effort to rejuvenate the format on a global scale. 

Ever since the debut of T20 cricket, the 50-over format appears to gradually be losing relevance outsid of ICC tournaments. However, something like this Super League might turn things around. 

The said report quoted an (unnamed) administrator stating this:

"The Super League could help revitalise the 50-over format. Maybe the problem is not that the format is necessarily dead, it's finding the proper structure."

But what exactly is the ODI Super League? Here's what you need to know.

ODI Super League Explained

The ODI Super League was only played once, after the 2019 ICC World Cup. It involved 12 teams (all full ICC Member nations), along with the Netherlands.

Each participating team was supposed to play eight out of the 12 possible opponents in a three-match bilateral series. Four of these series would be played at home, and four away from home. 

The top 7 teams from the ODI Super League table would be guaranteed qualification to the next ICC World Cup, whereas the rest would have to play a qualification round to ensure a spot.

This provided more context, and arguably, a more exciting build-up to the coveted quadrennial 50-over tournament, but was unfortunately scrapped after its first and only edition. 

While its revival was reportedly discussed, nothing has been announced officiall as of yet. Additionally, even if the ODI Super League gets revived, it will likely only come into play after 2027 ICC World Cup.

India ODI Schedule Till ICC World Cup 2027

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the following bilaterial ODI series for India leading up to the next World Cup so far:

India vs South Africa - Starts November 30, 2025

India vs New Zealand - Starts January 11, 2026

India vs Afghanistan - June 2026

India vs England - July 2026

India vs West Indies - Starts September 2026

India vs New Zealand - Starts October 2026

India vs Sri Lanka - December 2026

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli ODI Cricket ROHIT SHARMA ICC India Odi Odi Super League What Is Odi Super League Odi League Odi Super League Revival
