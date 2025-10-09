Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWhat If Rain Cancels IND-W vs SA-W World Cup Match - How Does It Impact India?

What If Rain Cancels IND-W vs SA-W World Cup Match - How Does It Impact India?

This was India’s third match of the tournament, and a win could have further solidified their path to the semifinals.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 05:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 match, scheduled to be played in Visakhapatnam, faces uncertainty due to persistent rain.

The wet conditions have delayed the start, and with rain predicted throughout the day, there’s a strong possibility that the game may be abandoned without a result.

Let’s look at how this could affect Women’s World Cup points table.

As things stand, India sits third in the standings after winning both of their opening matches. Australia leads the table with 5 points, followed by England in second with 4 points. Bangladesh is in fourth place, while South Africa currently occupies fifth with one win from two games.

If India-South Africa clash gets washed out, both teams will share one point each.

This outcome would take India level with Australia at 5 points, though the latter would retain the top spot due to a superior net run rate. Consequently, India would move up to second place. South Africa, meanwhile, would rise to fourth.

This was India’s third match of the tournament, and a win could have further solidified their path to the semifinals.

However, if the match is canceled, the team will need to ensure strong performances in upcoming fixtures against powerhouses like Australia and England to secure a top-four finish.

Latest Women’s World Cup points table (as of October 9, 2025) in bullet points:

  • Australia – 5 points (2 matches played) – 1st place

  • England – 4 points (2 matches played) – 2nd place

  • India – 4 points (2 matches played) – 3rd place

  • Bangladesh – 2 points (2 matches played) – 4th place

  • South Africa – 2 points (2 matches played) – 5th place

  • New Zealand – 0 points (2 matches played) – 6th place

  • Pakistan – 0 points (2 matches played) – 7th place

  • Sri Lanka – 0 points (2 matches played) – 8th place

Also on ABP Live | IND vs AUS: Top 5 Highest Team Totals In India-Australia Cricket History

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 05:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND W VS SA W India Women Vs South Africa Women Womens World Cup Points Table Women ODI World Cup Match
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe On India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe
Election 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Leopard Spotted Walking On Paved Road In Bilaspur, Residents Panic; Forest Team Alert Now!
Stone Pelting And Firing Erupt In Lucknow Over Land Dispute, Three Injured Hospitalized
Punjab IPS Officer Puran Kumar Suicide Note Names 10 Senior Officers Alleging Harassment
Breaking: Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion In Konaseema Kills Six, Several Injured Rescue Ongoing
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Row Intensifies As Chirag Paswan Demands At Least 36 Seats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget