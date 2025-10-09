What If Rain Cancels IND-W vs SA-W World Cup Match - How Does It Impact India?

India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 match, scheduled to be played in Visakhapatnam, faces uncertainty due to persistent rain.

The wet conditions have delayed the start, and with rain predicted throughout the day, there’s a strong possibility that the game may be abandoned without a result.

Let’s look at how this could affect Women’s World Cup points table.

As things stand, India sits third in the standings after winning both of their opening matches. Australia leads the table with 5 points, followed by England in second with 4 points. Bangladesh is in fourth place, while South Africa currently occupies fifth with one win from two games.

If India-South Africa clash gets washed out, both teams will share one point each.

This outcome would take India level with Australia at 5 points, though the latter would retain the top spot due to a superior net run rate. Consequently, India would move up to second place. South Africa, meanwhile, would rise to fourth.

This was India’s third match of the tournament, and a win could have further solidified their path to the semifinals.

However, if the match is canceled, the team will need to ensure strong performances in upcoming fixtures against powerhouses like Australia and England to secure a top-four finish.

Latest Women’s World Cup points table (as of October 9, 2025) in bullet points:

Australia – 5 points (2 matches played) – 1st place

England – 4 points (2 matches played) – 2nd place

India – 4 points (2 matches played) – 3rd place

Bangladesh – 2 points (2 matches played) – 4th place

South Africa – 2 points (2 matches played) – 5th place

New Zealand – 0 points (2 matches played) – 6th place

Pakistan – 0 points (2 matches played) – 7th place

Sri Lanka – 0 points (2 matches played) – 8th place

