What Happened When Harmanpreet Tried Touching Jay Shah's Feet Will Melt Your Heart - WATCH

As ICC Chairman Jay Shah prepared to hand over the World Cup trophy to the Indian captain, Harmanpreet, overcome with emotion, instinctively bent down to touch his feet.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur silenced all critics and showcased true leadership as she guided the team to its maiden Women's ODI World Cup title in 2025.

After suffering three consecutive defeats in the league stage, the Indian women’s team made a stunning comeback - ultimately lifting the trophy with a memorable victory over South Africa in the final on Sunday.

During the post-match presentation, a touching moment unfolded that captured the spirit of respect and humility.

As ICC Chairman Jay Shah prepared to hand over the World Cup trophy to the Indian captain, Harmanpreet, overcome with emotion, instinctively bent down to touch his feet - a traditional gesture of respect in Indian culture. However, Jay Shah quickly stopped her, returning the gesture with equal grace and admiration for the victorious skipper.

The brief exchange between the two was caught on camera, winning hearts across social media. Fans praised both Harmanpreet’s humility and Shah’s respectful response.

Watch Video

Jay Shah has been instrumental in shaping the rise of Indian cricket in recent years. During his tenure as BCCI Secretary, he played a key role in introducing several reforms and initiatives that strengthened women’s cricket and expanded its reach across the country.

'We were here for something, and this time we had to do it'

"After that day, a lot changed for us. Every time, we cannot go on repeating the same things. We had to come with a strong mind. That night changed a lot for us. It had an impact on everyone. We were more prepared for the World Cup. We started visualisation and meditation. Everyone took it seriously and started enjoying it. There were 1-2 players who didn't like visualisation and meditation, but later everyone came together. That showed we were here for something, and this time we had to do it. As for the celebration -- we've been waiting for this moment. The celebration will go on all night! And then let's see what BCCI is planning for us," Harmanpreet said in post-match chat.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
