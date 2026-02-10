What BCCI Said After Pakistan Agreed To Play India In T20 World Cup 2026

After weeks of maintain a strategic silence, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally spoken out regarding dramatic resolution of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup standoff.

The board’s reaction comes just hours after Pakistan government officially withdrew its "selective boycott" and cleared its team to play the high-stakes match on February 15 in Colombo.

Credit to Jay Shah and ICC

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla was the first to provide an official response on behalf of the board. He praised the ICC Chairman Jay Shah for his role in navigating the crisis and ensuring the tournament's integrity remained intact.

"I would like to thank the ICC Chairman [Jay Shah] and the office-bearers on behalf of the BCCI for finding a very good solution. After listening to all sides, this decision has been taken. It is very important for the sport that cricket continues, and the World Cup will now be a huge success." - said Rajeev Shukla.

"Sports Over Politics"

Throughout the crisis - which began when Pakistan cited solidarity with Bangladesh following their replacement by Scotland - BCCI remained quiet to avoid escalating tensions. Now, the board has reiterated its long-standing position:

BCCI maintained that "selective participation" (playing the tournament but skipping the India game) was never a viable option.

Insiders pointed out the irony of Pakistan’s boycott threat, noting that Pakistan played India in the U19 World Cup on the very same day their government first threatened to skip the Men’s T20 fixture.

Financial and Sporting "Win"

BCCI’s response signals a major sigh of relief for the global cricketing ecosystem. Had the match been cancelled, the ICC was facing a revenue loss of $250 million (₹2,290 crore). Nowe, the match will proceed as scheduled at R. Premadasa Stadium on Feb 15th.

Walkover Avoided: While a boycott would have given India a "walkover" (automatic points), BCCI made it clear they preferred to earn the points on the field for the sake of the fans.