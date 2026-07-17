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English NewsSportsCricketWest Indies Legend And First Cricketer To Hit Six Sixes In An Over Dies Aged 89

West Indies Legend And First Cricketer To Hit Six Sixes In An Over Dies Aged 89

West Indies cricket icon Sir Garry Sobers has died at 89. Remembering the legendary all-rounder who hit six sixes in an over.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sir Garry Sobers, cricket's greatest all-rounder, died at 89.
  • He excelled in batting, bowling, and fielding throughout his career.
  • Sobers notably hit six sixes and held highest Test score.
  • He retired in 1974, leaving an enduring global cricketing legacy.

West Indies great Sir Garry Sobers has died at the age of 89. Widely regarded as the greatest all-rounder in cricket history, Sobers leaves behind a legacy that has influenced generations of players across the world.

The Barbados-born cricketer excelled with both bat and ball and was equally outstanding in the field. His ability to perform every aspect of the game at the highest level made him one of the most celebrated figures in cricket.

Cricket's Greatest All-Rounder

Sobers' career was filled with milestones that remain part of cricket history. In 1968, while playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan at Swansea, he became the first batter to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket.

His achievements earned the admiration of many of the game's biggest names, including former Australia captain Richie Benaud.

"Sobers was a brilliant batsman, splendid fielder, particularly close to the wicket, and a bowler of extraordinary skill, whether bowling with the new ball, providing orthodox left-arm spin or over-the-wrist spin."

Benaud also described him as:

"The greatest all-round cricketer the world has seen."

Record-Breaking Career For West Indies

Sobers made his first-class debut for Barbados at the age of 16 before making his Test debut for West Indies in 1954.

In 1958, he announced himself on the world stage with an unbeaten 365 against Pakistan, which became the highest individual score in Test cricket at the time. The record stood for 36 years before fellow West Indian Brian Lara surpassed it in 1994.

Over the course of his international career, Sobers became one of the finest cricketers the game has ever produced, combining elegant batting with both pace and spin bowling.

Retirement After Two Decades At The Top

Sobers retired from international cricket in 1974 at the age of 38 after a career that spanned two decades. The demands of playing as a genuine all-rounder across formats and tours had taken a physical toll.

Sir Garry Sobers' records, versatility and influence on the game have ensured his place among cricket's greatest players. His contribution to West Indies cricket and the sport as a whole will continue to be remembered for generations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Sir Garry Sobers?

Sir Garry Sobers was a West Indies cricket legend, widely celebrated as the greatest all-rounder in cricket history. He passed away at 89, leaving a profound impact on generations of players.

What were some of Sir Garry Sobers' key achievements?

In 1968, he became the first batter to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket. He also held the record for the highest individual Test score with an unbeaten 365 against Pakistan.

When did Sir Garry Sobers make his debut and retire from international cricket?

He made his Test debut for West Indies in 1954 and retired from international cricket in 1974 at the age of 38. His illustrious career spanned two decades at the top.

How did Richie Benaud describe Sir Garry Sobers?

Former Australia captain Richie Benaud lauded Sobers as

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News West Indies Cricket Sir Garry Sobers Garry Sobers Death
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