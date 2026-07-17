West Indies Legend And First Cricketer To Hit Six Sixes In An Over Dies Aged 89

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sir Garry Sobers, cricket's greatest all-rounder, died at 89.

He excelled in batting, bowling, and fielding throughout his career.

Sobers notably hit six sixes and held highest Test score.

He retired in 1974, leaving an enduring global cricketing legacy.

West Indies great Sir Garry Sobers has died at the age of 89. Widely regarded as the greatest all-rounder in cricket history, Sobers leaves behind a legacy that has influenced generations of players across the world.

The Barbados-born cricketer excelled with both bat and ball and was equally outstanding in the field. His ability to perform every aspect of the game at the highest level made him one of the most celebrated figures in cricket.

Cricket's Greatest All-Rounder

Sobers' career was filled with milestones that remain part of cricket history. In 1968, while playing for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan at Swansea, he became the first batter to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket.

His achievements earned the admiration of many of the game's biggest names, including former Australia captain Richie Benaud.

"Sobers was a brilliant batsman, splendid fielder, particularly close to the wicket, and a bowler of extraordinary skill, whether bowling with the new ball, providing orthodox left-arm spin or over-the-wrist spin."

Benaud also described him as:

"The greatest all-round cricketer the world has seen."

Record-Breaking Career For West Indies

Sobers made his first-class debut for Barbados at the age of 16 before making his Test debut for West Indies in 1954.

In 1958, he announced himself on the world stage with an unbeaten 365 against Pakistan, which became the highest individual score in Test cricket at the time. The record stood for 36 years before fellow West Indian Brian Lara surpassed it in 1994.

Over the course of his international career, Sobers became one of the finest cricketers the game has ever produced, combining elegant batting with both pace and spin bowling.

Retirement After Two Decades At The Top

Sobers retired from international cricket in 1974 at the age of 38 after a career that spanned two decades. The demands of playing as a genuine all-rounder across formats and tours had taken a physical toll.

Sir Garry Sobers' records, versatility and influence on the game have ensured his place among cricket's greatest players. His contribution to West Indies cricket and the sport as a whole will continue to be remembered for generations.