West Indies Great Gets Emotional Over Imran Khan’s Treatment In Pakistan: 'I Know The Man'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Michael Holding criticizes Imran Khan's treatment in Pakistan.

He supports former captains' appeal for improved detention conditions.

Holding's personal experience shaped his strong opinion on the matter.

West Indies great Michael Holding has criticised the Pakistan government over Imran Khan’s continued imprisonment, calling the former Pakistan captain’s treatment “ridiculous” and backing calls for better conditions. Holding said he did not want to enter the political debate surrounding Khan’s detention. However, he made it clear that his personal experience with the former Pakistan prime minister had shaped his opinion.

The legendary fast bowler recalled spending time with Khan when he was raising funds in London for a cancer hospital in Pakistan. Holding said the experience gave him a deeper understanding of Khan’s character.

Michael Holding Backs Captains’ Letter

Twenty-one former international captains recently wrote to the Pakistan government, urging intervention over Khan’s prison conditions. The letter followed concerns about the former cricketer’s health and his reported difficulty in receiving appropriate medical treatment.

An interview with Khan’s sons during Pakistan’s Test tour of England also brought renewed attention to the matter. They alleged that the government had prevented them from meeting their father and had refused permission for treatment at a private hospital.

Holding said he fully supported the captains’ intervention, even though he was unsure whether the letter would influence the authorities.

“I am in total support of the captains who wrote that letter. I don't know what effect it will have, but I am in total support of trying to get the man to be treated just like another human being,” Holding told Sports Now.

“You don't treat human beings that way. People who have committed murder aren't treated that way. So I don't see the reason why this man should be treated that way,” he added.

Holding Recalls Imran Khan’s Character

Holding and Khan did not play many international matches against each other, although they shared the field in limited-overs cricket and county cricket.

The former West Indies pacer said their relationship extended beyond cricket, particularly during Khan’s efforts to establish a cancer hospital.

“When Imran was going around London looking to garner funds for that cancer hospital, I went around with him, I tried to support him as best as I possibly could,” Holding recalled.

“So I know the man, and I know exactly what type of person that he is. And it's extremely sad to see the situation now and what is going on with Imran Khan,” he said.

Holding also suggested that Khan’s global popularity could be a factor in the way he is being treated, although he stressed that he did not know whether jealousy was involved.

“I don't know if there's jealousy involved in this, because Imran Khan. I don't think there's a Pakistani who is more well-known around the world than Imran Khan,” Holding said.

“That is ridiculous, the way the man is being treated,” he added.