IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketCaribbean Cricket Plunged Into Mourning After West Indies Star Dies At 40

Caribbean Cricket Plunged Into Mourning After West Indies Star Dies At 40

Former Trinidad & Tobago and West Indies under-19 cricketer Aaron Ragoonath has passed away at the age of 40, drawing tributes from teammates.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aaron Ragoonath, former West Indies youth cricketer, died aged 40.
  • He represented Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies youth teams.
  • Tributes from teammates, clubs, and politicians acknowledged his impact.
  • His career inspired local development and young cricketers.

Former West Indies under-19 and Trinidad and Tobago youth cricketer Aaron Ragoonath has died at the age of 40. The top-order batsman passed away on Friday, 10 July, prompting widespread tributes from former international teammates, regional clubs, and government representatives. His sudden death marks the premature loss of a prominent figure within the Trinidadian domestic cricket structure.

A Career Built Alongside International Stars

Ragoonath established his cricketing credentials during a successful junior career at both domestic and international youth levels. He consistently represented Trinidad and Tobago before progressing to the regional West Indies youth setup.

During his formative years in the regional pipeline, the batsman played alongside future senior international players. His contemporaries included former West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin and fast bowler Ravi Rampaul.

ALSO READ | BCCI And IPL Under Heavy Fire After India's 4-0 Clean Sweep In England

His performances at the youth level helped him secure long-term roles within the local top-flight league. He became a reliable asset for premier clubs, including CLICO Preysal and Balmain United.

Tributes Paid To Regional Legacy

The news of his passing has led to formal statements from political figures acknowledging his impact on the local community. Member of Parliament David Lee released an official statement on Facebook.

Lee noted Ragoonath's contribution to his home region: "Aaron performed brilliantly in club cricket for clubs such as CLICO Preysal and Balmain United Club. He subsequently earned the opportunity to represent Trinidad & Tobago and then the West Indies youth team."

The parliamentary representative highlighted the player's enduring influence on younger athletes. Lee extended condolences to the family, stating that Ragoonath remained the pride of the Polo Ground community in Preysal.

Impact On The Local Cricket 

The loss highlights the structural importance of club cricketers who anchor regional pathways. While Ragoonath did not transition to the senior international side, his junior career inspired local development.

His discipline and technical dedication remained highly regarded among coaches and peers within the Trinidadian circuit. Former teammates on social media emphasised his historical role in strengthening the island's competitive youth structure.

The domestic community continues to process the sudden loss of the former youth international. His career serves as an example of the talent generated within traditional Trinidadian cricket nurseries.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Aaron Ragoonath?

Aaron Ragoonath was a former West Indies under-19 and Trinidad and Tobago youth cricketer. He was a prominent top-order batsman in the Trinidadian domestic cricket structure.

What was Aaron Ragoonath's cricketing background?

He represented Trinidad and Tobago and the West Indies youth team. He played alongside future international stars like Denesh Ramdin and Ravi Rampaul.

Which clubs did Aaron Ragoonath play for?

Aaron Ragoonath was a reliable asset for premier clubs, including CLICO Preysal and Balmain United, within the local top-flight league.

How has the community reacted to Aaron Ragoonath's passing?

His sudden death prompted widespread tributes from former teammates, regional clubs, and government representatives. MP David Lee acknowledged his impact on the local community.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Jul 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Indies Cricket Caribbean Cricket Aaron Ragoonath Cricketer Death News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Caribbean Cricket Plunged Into Mourning After West Indies Star Dies At 40
Caribbean Cricket Plunged Into Mourning After West Indies Star Dies At 40
Cricket
Why Was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dropped? Shreyas Iyer Finally Explains
Why Was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dropped? Shreyas Iyer Finally Explains
Cricket
BCCI And IPL Under Heavy Fire After India's 4-0 Clean Sweep In England
BCCI And IPL Under Heavy Fire After India's 4-0 Clean Sweep In England
Cricket
England Rewrite Record Books! 6 Massive Milestones From India's 4-0 T20I Nightmare
England Rewrite Record Books! 6 Massive Milestones From India's 4-0 T20I Nightmare
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly After Kyiv Visit, Questions Rise Over Death
BREAKING: Muzaffarnagar Kanwar Yatra Row: Police Probe Begins Into Viral Uniform Threat Video
BREAKING: Meerut Lalita Murder Case Sparks Protest Row as Politics Intensifies After Arrests
BREAKING: Vinayak Raut Family Faces FIR After Daughter-in-Law Alleges Black Magic and Harassment
Breaking: PM’s Indo-Pacific Outreach: 10 Key Outcomes Shaping India’s Strategic Global Vision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget