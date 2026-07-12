Caribbean Cricket Plunged Into Mourning After West Indies Star Dies At 40

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aaron Ragoonath, former West Indies youth cricketer, died aged 40.

He represented Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies youth teams.

Tributes from teammates, clubs, and politicians acknowledged his impact.

His career inspired local development and young cricketers.

Former West Indies under-19 and Trinidad and Tobago youth cricketer Aaron Ragoonath has died at the age of 40. The top-order batsman passed away on Friday, 10 July, prompting widespread tributes from former international teammates, regional clubs, and government representatives. His sudden death marks the premature loss of a prominent figure within the Trinidadian domestic cricket structure.

A Career Built Alongside International Stars

Ragoonath established his cricketing credentials during a successful junior career at both domestic and international youth levels. He consistently represented Trinidad and Tobago before progressing to the regional West Indies youth setup.

During his formative years in the regional pipeline, the batsman played alongside future senior international players. His contemporaries included former West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin and fast bowler Ravi Rampaul.

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His performances at the youth level helped him secure long-term roles within the local top-flight league. He became a reliable asset for premier clubs, including CLICO Preysal and Balmain United.

Tributes Paid To Regional Legacy

The news of his passing has led to formal statements from political figures acknowledging his impact on the local community. Member of Parliament David Lee released an official statement on Facebook.

Lee noted Ragoonath's contribution to his home region: "Aaron performed brilliantly in club cricket for clubs such as CLICO Preysal and Balmain United Club. He subsequently earned the opportunity to represent Trinidad & Tobago and then the West Indies youth team."

The parliamentary representative highlighted the player's enduring influence on younger athletes. Lee extended condolences to the family, stating that Ragoonath remained the pride of the Polo Ground community in Preysal.

Impact On The Local Cricket

The loss highlights the structural importance of club cricketers who anchor regional pathways. While Ragoonath did not transition to the senior international side, his junior career inspired local development.

His discipline and technical dedication remained highly regarded among coaches and peers within the Trinidadian circuit. Former teammates on social media emphasised his historical role in strengthening the island's competitive youth structure.

The domestic community continues to process the sudden loss of the former youth international. His career serves as an example of the talent generated within traditional Trinidadian cricket nurseries.