HomeSportsCricketWest Indies And Zimbabwe Stranded In India Amid Iran-Israel Conflict; Windies Coach Issues Heartfelt Plea

West Indies coach Daren Sammy’s plea highlights the frustration of Windies squad, currently stranded in India. Airspace closures due to strikes on Iran have cut off travel routes for eliminated teams.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

What was supposed to be a standard flight home following their T20 World Cup exit has turned into a waiting game for the West Indies cricket team. Head coach Daren Sammy took to social media on Thursday, March 5, 2026, to share a simple but poignant four-word message that has resonated with fans worldwide: "I just wanna go home." The Caribbean side remains grounded in Kolkata, unable to navigate the logistical chaos caused by escalating military conflict in the Middle East.

Why the Team is Stuck?

The West Indies’ departure has been halted due to severe international airspace restrictions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. These strikes have triggered a massive shutdown of key transit corridors in the Gulf region. Reports of damage at Dubai International Airport, a critical hub for Caribbean-bound flights, have further crippled travel options.

 Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed the delay, noting that military action in the Gulf has forced airlines to cancel or reroute services for safety. The Windies aren't alone; the Zimbabwe squad is currently stuck in New Delhi for the same reason, though reports suggest they may be returning in batches via Ethiopia.

Inside the Camp: Anxiety and "No Clarity"

While a BCCI official confirmed that the players are "safe and under no pressure" from local authorities, the psychological toll of being stranded after a grueling tournament is evident. Sammy’s post on X (formerly Twitter) captures a camp that is mentally ready to move on but physically restricted by a crisis far beyond the cricket field.

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the West Indies cricket team stranded?

The team is grounded in Kolkata due to severe international airspace restrictions following military strikes in the Middle East, impacting key transit corridors.

What caused the flight cancellations for the West Indies?

Military action in the Gulf has led airlines to cancel or reroute services for safety, preventing the team from flying home.

Are other teams also affected by these travel issues?

Yes, the Zimbabwe squad is also stuck in New Delhi for the same reason, although they may be returning in batches.

What is the current mood of the West Indies team?

While players are safe and not pressured locally, the extended delay after their tournament has caused anxiety and a strong desire to return home.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Darren Sammy Zimbabwe West Indies Israel Iran Conflict T20 World Cup 2026 Iran Israel War
