What was supposed to be a standard flight home following their T20 World Cup exit has turned into a waiting game for the West Indies cricket team. Head coach Daren Sammy took to social media on Thursday, March 5, 2026, to share a simple but poignant four-word message that has resonated with fans worldwide: "I just wanna go home." The Caribbean side remains grounded in Kolkata, unable to navigate the logistical chaos caused by escalating military conflict in the Middle East.

Why the Team is Stuck?

The West Indies’ departure has been halted due to severe international airspace restrictions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. These strikes have triggered a massive shutdown of key transit corridors in the Gulf region. Reports of damage at Dubai International Airport, a critical hub for Caribbean-bound flights, have further crippled travel options.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed the delay, noting that military action in the Gulf has forced airlines to cancel or reroute services for safety. The Windies aren't alone; the Zimbabwe squad is currently stuck in New Delhi for the same reason, though reports suggest they may be returning in batches via Ethiopia.

Inside the Camp: Anxiety and "No Clarity"

While a BCCI official confirmed that the players are "safe and under no pressure" from local authorities, the psychological toll of being stranded after a grueling tournament is evident. Sammy’s post on X (formerly Twitter) captures a camp that is mentally ready to move on but physically restricted by a crisis far beyond the cricket field.