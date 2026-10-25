'Went Into Depression, Had Nobody To...': Ex-India Star's Emotional Revelation

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has opened up about a difficult period in his cricketing career, revealing that he struggled with depression after losing his place in the national team. The cricketer, who made his ODI debut in 2003, said the disappointment of being dropped plunged him into an emotionally challenging phase that lasted for more than a year.

During a candid conversation with former India opener and cricket commentator Aakash Chopra, Mishra spoke about the loneliness he experienced during that period. Despite reaching the milestone of representing India, his career soon encountered several setbacks, leaving him struggling to regain his form and place in the team.

"I went into depression for a year and a half. I kept thinking about what my mistake was. I was playing everywhere, but the only question in my mind was that, 'what did I do wrong?'," said Mishra.

Mishra's difficulties extended beyond international cricket, as he also lost his place in domestic sides. The combination of poor form and uncertainty over his future made the period particularly challenging for the leg-spinner.

"I had played for India but got dropped. Then I was not in the Duleep Trophy. I was not in the India A team for zonals. I could not understand what was happening with me. One season went badly.

"Then a selector told me that I was not performing. sat down and thought, and I understood that I was thinking of playing for India itself but not performing in domestic cricket," Mishra stated.

Recalling those days, Mishra revealed that he had nobody he felt comfortable sharing his struggles with. He chose not to discuss his situation with his family because he feared that opening up would only increase their worries. As a result, he dealt with his emotional challenges largely on his own.

"I had nobody to talk to during my bad time, to be honest. I could not tell my family either. I could not discuss these things with anyone. I was on my own. But I realised that until I perform, things would not work. I was told to work on batting as well, and I did that too. I did decently well in one season, then I was picked for the Duleep Trophy. Then I realised this is how things will work. I had no godfather, so I knew I had to keep proving myself. Even my coach had told me this," Mishra said.

Mishra eventually returned to the Indian team in October 2008 and made his Test debut against Australia. He went on to play 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India.