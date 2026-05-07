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HomeSportsCricketWeather Report For LSG vs RCB: Rain Could Play Spoilsport; Check Pitch Report

Weather Report For LSG vs RCB: Rain Could Play Spoilsport; Check Pitch Report

Rain Update Report For LSG vs RCB: Lucknow Super Giants have endured a miserable campaign this season and are yet to register a win at home.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 07 May 2026 03:48 PM (IST)

Match No. 50 of Indian Premier League 2026 will see Lucknow Super Giants take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday evening. The contest is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Interestingly, the match will be played on the same Ekana surface where Lucknow’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders ended in a thrilling tie before being decided in the Super Over. Rain is also expected in Lucknow today, adding another layer of intrigue to the contest.

LSG have endured a miserable campaign this season and are yet to register a win at home. Under captain Rishabh Pant, the side currently sits at the bottom of the table after losing seven of their nine matches. Another defeat tonight would officially end their playoff hopes.

Meanwhile, RCB have enjoyed a strong season and could move to the top of the standings with a win, thanks to their superior Net Run Rate.

Weather Report for LSG vs RCB

According to forecasts, there is a slight chance of rain in Lucknow around 6 PM, although the probability remains low at around 10 percent. While a complete washout appears unlikely, brief rain interruptions during the match cannot be ruled out. Cloud cover is expected throughout the evening, with temperatures likely to remain between 24°C and 25°C during the first innings before dropping slightly later in the night. If rain arrives, conditions could become more difficult for batters as the surface may slow down further.

Ekana Stadium Pitch Report

The Ekana pitch is expected to assist both pacers and spinners, making batting far from straightforward. Variable bounce could trouble batters, especially during the early overs with the new ball.

Openers may need to adopt a cautious approach in the Powerplay, as stroke-making is unlikely to be easy at the start. The average first-innings total at this venue has generally been in the 155-165 range.

Historically, chasing has not been easy at Ekana, but considering the possibility of dew and weather interruptions, the captain winning the toss may still prefer to bowl first.

Live Streaming Details

LSG vs RCB clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST on May 7, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network, while fans can stream it online via the JioCinema app.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What time is the LSG vs RCB match today?

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday evening, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM.

What is the weather forecast for the LSG vs RCB match?

There is a slight, low chance of rain around 6 PM, though a complete washout is unlikely. Expect cloud cover and temperatures around 24-25°C.

How is the pitch at Ekana Stadium expected to play?

The pitch is likely to assist pacers and spinners, with variable bounce potentially troubling batters. Batting may not be easy, especially early on.

Where can I watch the LSG vs RCB match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and can be streamed online via the JioCinema app.

Published at : 07 May 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL LSG Vs RCB IPL 2026 Weather Report LSG Vs RCB LSG Vs RCB Rain LSG Vs RCB Pitch Report
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