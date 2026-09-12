WCL Season 3 Schedule Out! India vs Pakistan On This Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom World Championship of Legends Season 3 begins October 3.

India Champions face Pakistan Champions October 10 in Dubai.

Defending champions South Africa start title defense October 4.

World Championship Of Legends: The World Championship of Legends (WCL) has announced the schedule for its third season, and cricket fans will not have to wait long for another India vs Pakistan showdown. India Champions are set to face Pakistan Champions in just a few weeks. The third edition of the former-players’ tournament will run from October 3 to October 18 across Dubai and Sharjah. The clash between the arch-rivals is among the most anticipated fixtures on the WCL 2026 calendar, particularly given the recent number of India-Pakistan encounters staged in the UAE.

India-Pakistan Clash Locked In For October 10

🚨 WCL 2026 SCHEDULE 🏆



- Biggest names of Cricket will be in action, the much awaited India vs Pakistan clash on October 10th 🔥



Great news for Cricket fans in UAE. pic.twitter.com/Li0WyuPzp2 September 12, 2026

The India Champions vs Pakistan match will take place in Dubai on October 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The venue hashosted several high-profile matches between the two countries of late during both the men’s and women’s Asia Cups, as well as an ICC Champions Trophy fixture last year.

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India Champions will begin their campaign on October 3 against Australia Champions at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Pakistan Champions will also be in action on the opening day, taking on the newly formed Bangladesh Champions in another Asian contest.

Defending Champions Begin Campaign On October 4

South Africa Champions enter the new season as defending champions after securing their first WCL title in 2025.

They defeated Pakistan Champions in last year’s final, while Pakistan had also reached the championship match in the inaugural 2024 season.

Their title defence will begin on October 4 when South Africa Champions meet West Indies Champions in Sharjah.

The tournament will feature 24 matches in total. Six games will be staged in Dubai, while Sharjah will host the remaining 18, including both semi-finals and the final.

With some of the biggest names from the previous generation expected to feature, the third season promises another mix of nostalgia and rivalry.