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English NewsSportsCricketWCL: Pakistan's Demand For Written Apology From Indian Players Backfires

WCL: Pakistan's Demand For Written Apology From Indian Players Backfires

India Champions and Pakistan Champions were scheduled to meet on October 10. However, Pakistan's withdrawal means the much-anticipated clash will no longer take place.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 09:07 AM (IST)

Pakistan Champions have pulled out of 2026 World Championship of Legends (WCL) after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided not to grant No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to its players. The development has brought back memories of last year's controversy, when the PCB had also imposed conditions linked to the participation of Pakistani players in the tournament.

The dispute dates back to the previous edition of WCL. India Champions had declined to play against Pakistan, following which PCB expressed its displeasure with the tournament and restricted its players from participating. For the 2026 edition, the board was reportedly willing to issue NOCs, but only after certain conditions were met.

PCB sought written apology from Indian players

According to reports, one of PCB's key demands was that the Indian players provide a written apology for their decision not to play against Pakistan in the previous season. The board also reportedly wanted WCL organisers to guarantee that Indian and Pakistani players would shake hands if they faced each other.

While the organisers are understood to have agreed to some of PCB's conditions, no agreement could be reached on the demand for a written apology and the handshake assurance. With the issue remaining unresolved, Pakistan Champions ultimately withdrew from the third edition of the competition.

India-Pakistan match cancelled

India Champions and Pakistan Champions were scheduled to meet on October 10. However, Pakistan's withdrawal means the much-anticipated clash will no longer take place.

Pakistan have finished as runners-up in both previous editions of the WCL. They lost to India Champions in the 2024 final before being beaten by South Africa Champions in the title clash in 2025.

Who will India play next?

The 2026 WCL is scheduled to run from October 3 to 18. India Champions have played two matches so far, beginning their campaign with a 46-run victory over Australia Champions before suffering a 21-run defeat against England.

Following a change to the schedule, India Champions will next face South Africa Champions on October 10. Their remaining league matches are against Bangladesh Champions on October 11 and West Indies Champions on October 13.

Published at : 06 Oct 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan WCL India VS Pakistan
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