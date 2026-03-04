Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Watch: Virat Kohli's Viral Father-Son Moment With Akaay Captures Hearts In London

Watch: Virat Kohli’s Viral Father-Son Moment With Akaay Captures Hearts In London

A viral video of Virat Kohli strolling through London with his son Akaay has charmed fans, even as the cricket icon prepares for his IPL 2026 return.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A glimpse into the private life of cricket legend Virat Kohli has caught attention of fans on social media . A fan-captured video showing the former Indian captain enjoying a quiet morning stroll with his young son, Akaay Kohli, has gone viral, offering a heartwarming contrast to the atmosphere of the cricket field where the fans usually see Kohli.

In the footage, which surfaced on Wednesday, March 4, Kohli is seen in casual attire, navigating a North West London street while keeping a protective eye on Akaay. The young toddler, seen holding his father's finger and occasionally walking ahead playfully, appears to be enjoying the relative anonymity of the British capital. The duo even paused briefly to exchange smiles and a warm greeting with a few passersby before continuing their walk.

Watch Video

The London Chapter: Privacy Above All

Since the birth of Akaay in February 2024, Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, have reportedly made London their primary base to provide their children with a more grounded upbringing away from the relentless public gaze in India. 

While the video has delighted millions of fans, it has also reignited a debate regarding the privacy of the star's children, as the couple has consistently requested that the media refrain from publishing images of their kids' faces.

Virat's Upcoming Appearance

Virat Kohli is slated to appear in the upcoming India tour of New Zealand. Originally slated as a two-match affair, the ODI series is now being expanded to five matches, a move reportedly designed to capitalize on the massive commercial pull of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

As the veteran is now exclusively active in the 50-over format following his retirement from T20Is and Test cricket, NZC views this extended series as a "financial powerhouse" opportunity. By increasing the ODI count and reducing the T20I leg to three matches, the board ensures its broadcasters and stadium gates benefit from more match days featuring the two biggest icons in world cricket.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has gone viral on social media involving Virat Kohli?

A fan-captured video of Virat Kohli enjoying a quiet morning stroll with his young son, Akaay Kohli, on a London street has gone viral.

Why have Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reportedly based themselves in London?

They have reportedly made London their primary base to provide their children with a more grounded upbringing away from the intense public scrutiny in India.

What is Virat Kohli's upcoming cricket appearance?

Virat Kohli is slated to appear in the upcoming five-match ODI series during the India tour of New Zealand.

What is the significance of the expanded ODI series in New Zealand?

The extended series is designed to capitalize on the commercial appeal of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, providing a financial boost for broadcasters and venues.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IPL 2026 ODI World Cup 2027 Akaay Kohli
