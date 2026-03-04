Watch: Virat Kohli’s Viral Father-Son Moment With Akaay Captures Hearts In London

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A glimpse into the private life of cricket legend Virat Kohli has caught attention of fans on social media . A fan-captured video showing the former Indian captain enjoying a quiet morning stroll with his young son, Akaay Kohli, has gone viral, offering a heartwarming contrast to the atmosphere of the cricket field where the fans usually see Kohli.

In the footage, which surfaced on Wednesday, March 4, Kohli is seen in casual attire, navigating a North West London street while keeping a protective eye on Akaay. The young toddler, seen holding his father's finger and occasionally walking ahead playfully, appears to be enjoying the relative anonymity of the British capital. The duo even paused briefly to exchange smiles and a warm greeting with a few passersby before continuing their walk.

Watch Video

Virat Kohli with Akaay at London Streets 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/plGfX6PHWt — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 3, 2026

The London Chapter: Privacy Above All

Since the birth of Akaay in February 2024, Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, have reportedly made London their primary base to provide their children with a more grounded upbringing away from the relentless public gaze in India.

While the video has delighted millions of fans, it has also reignited a debate regarding the privacy of the star's children, as the couple has consistently requested that the media refrain from publishing images of their kids' faces.

Virat's Upcoming Appearance

Virat Kohli is slated to appear in the upcoming India tour of New Zealand. Originally slated as a two-match affair, the ODI series is now being expanded to five matches, a move reportedly designed to capitalize on the massive commercial pull of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

As the veteran is now exclusively active in the 50-over format following his retirement from T20Is and Test cricket, NZC views this extended series as a "financial powerhouse" opportunity. By increasing the ODI count and reducing the T20I leg to three matches, the board ensures its broadcasters and stadium gates benefit from more match days featuring the two biggest icons in world cricket.