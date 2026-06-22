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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli Reports To BCCI CoE For Fitness Test; Will He Play In England ODIs?

WATCH: Virat Kohli Reports To BCCI CoE For Fitness Test; Will He Play In England ODIs?

Virat Kohli At BCCI CoE: Veteran Indian batsman Virat Kohli has arrived at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to prove his fitness ahead of the upcoming away ODI series against England.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli provisionally selected for England tour, pending fitness.
  • He is undergoing hamstring fitness evaluation at BCCI CoE.
  • IPL final injury previously sidelined him; clearance awaited.

Virat Kohli At BCCI CoE: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has formally included veteran batsman Virat Kohli in the provisional fifteen-man squad selected for the upcoming away international one-day series against England. However, his actual physical participation within the high-profile travelling contingent remains strictly subject to obtaining a comprehensive medical clearance from national sports science officials.

Maestro Arrives For Critical Fitness Test

Viral social media footage capturing the legendary top-order master arriving in Bengaluru has triggered immense digital traffic across major fan platforms. The experienced stroke-player has officially reported to the newly established BCCI Centre of Excellence to begin a series of high-stakes physical evaluations.

The comprehensive physical assessment will directly determine the absolute structural reality of his recent right hamstring strain. National selectors require definitive data regarding his rehabilitation timeline before the senior team departs for the challenging overseas assignment.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Included As India Announce ODI Squad For England Tour

The clinical support staff previously mapped out an initial recovery program for the player while he rested in London. This formal reassessment in Bengaluru serves as the definitive phase to establish if he can endure international match workloads.

Watch: Virat Kohli Reaches BCCI Centre Of Excellence In Bengaluru

IPL 2026 Final Disturbs National Duties

The problematic muscular issue initially surfaced during the concluding match of the recent domestic season. The veteran opener apparently sustained a distal semimembranosus tendon tear whilst compiling a crucial half-century for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Despite playing through intense physical discomfort to secure consecutive league titles, the subsequent medical reality forced him to miss the international assignment against Afghanistan. Young left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal joined the squad as his temporary replacement player.

ALSO READ | 10 Top Cricketers Jailed For Crimes: 2 Indians, 5 Pakistanis In The Infamous List

The legendary figure remains an indispensable asset for the strategic layout of the national team. His exceptional competitive record on foreign surfaces offers vital stability to an otherwise developing top-order batting unit.

Proving Sensational Domestic Form For Clearance

Before encountering the unfortunate physical setback, the master batsman demonstrated sublime form throughout his competitive matches. He concluded his domestic campaign with an extraordinary aggregate of 675 runs across sixteen completed innings.

His last active international appearance in the fifty-over format similarly yielded spectacular individual returns. The prolific accumulator registered consecutive centuries against New Zealand, highlighting his continued dominance within the longer white-ball format.

Should the veteran fail to achieve optimal fitness metrics during the current testing window, management must name an alternative. The cricket community now awaits official confirmation from the medical panel regarding his availability.


Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Virat Kohli confirmed for the upcoming series against England?

No, his inclusion in the provisional squad is subject to obtaining a comprehensive medical clearance. He needs approval from national sports science officials to participate.

Why is Virat Kohli in Bengaluru?

He has reported to the BCCI Centre of Excellence to begin a series of high-stakes physical evaluations. These tests will determine the reality of his recent right hamstring strain.

What caused Virat Kohli's recent injury?

He sustained a distal semimembranosus tendon tear during the IPL 2026 Final while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This muscular issue surfaced during the concluding match of the domestic season.

How was Virat Kohli performing before his injury?

He demonstrated sublime form, scoring 675 runs across sixteen domestic innings. In his last active international fifty-over appearance, he registered consecutive centuries against New Zealand.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India ODI Squad India Tour Of England India Squad For England ODIs Virat Kohli BCCI Centre Of Excellence
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