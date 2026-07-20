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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli Caught On Camera Pulling Funny Moves Behind Gautam Gambhir

WATCH: Virat Kohli Caught On Camera Pulling Funny Moves Behind Gautam Gambhir

Watch Virat Kohli steal the spotlight with funny gestures inside India's dressing room while Gautam Gambhir holds a serious discussion with Ishan Kishan during the third ODI at Lord's.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli's playful dressing room antics went viral online.
  • Video surfaced amidst India's challenging series loss to England.
  • Rohit, Kohli achieved significant partnership and individual career milestones.

Virat Kohli gave fans a rare light-hearted moment during India's difficult day at Lord's as a dressing room video from the third ODI against England went viral on social media. While head coach Gautam Gambhir was deep in conversation with Ishan Kishan, Kohli quietly entertained himself in the background with playful expressions that quickly caught fans' attention.

Kohli's Funny Gestures Go Viral

The video shows Gambhir and Ishan Kishan engaged in what appears to be a serious discussion inside the Indian dressing room as England tightened its grip on the series decider.

Standing just behind them, Kohli noticed the camera and began making funny faces and hand gestures instead of joining the conversation. Neither Gambhir nor Ishan reacted, remaining focused on their discussion while Kohli continued joking around in the background.

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The clip spread rapidly across social media, with fans enjoying a lighter side of Kohli that is rarely seen during high-pressure international matches.

Rare Light Moment During Tough Series

The dressing room footage arrived at a difficult time for the Indian team. England won the third ODI at Lord's by 27 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1 after posting 387 for 3.

India had already lost the preceding T20I series 4-0, leaving the team under increased scrutiny heading into the next phase of the international calendar.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also recently urged the selectors to provide clarity on the long-term futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Rohit And Kohli Continue To Rewrite Record Books

Although India finished on the losing side, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli added another milestone to their partnership.

The pair shared a 113-run stand for the second wicket, registering their 21st century partnership in ODI cricket. They moved ahead of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara and Tillakaratne Dilshan, who finished with 20 century stands together.

Only Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, with 26 century partnerships, remain ahead of the Indian duo on the all-time list.

Another Milestone For India's Senior Pair

The Lord's ODI also marked the 400th international match that Rohit and Kohli have played together, making them the first Indian pair to achieve that landmark.

Kohli scored 74 during the chase, while Rohit produced a superb 138 to become the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord's. At 39 years and 80 days, he also became the oldest Indian to score both an ODI century and an international hundred.

The result did not go India's way, but the dressing room clip gave supporters something different to talk about. Even on a disappointing afternoon, Kohli's playful personality briefly lifted the mood and reminded fans why he remains one of the game's most engaging characters.

 

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

What made Virat Kohli's video go viral during the Lord's ODI?

Virat Kohli was captured making funny faces and hand gestures in the dressing room. He entertained himself in the background while Gautam Gambhir and Ishan Kishan were engaged in a serious discussion.

How did the third ODI at Lord's and the series conclude for India?

England won the third ODI at Lord's by 27 runs, clinching the three-match series 2-1. This followed India's earlier 4-0 loss in the T20I series.

What milestone did Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli achieve together in the match?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shared their 21st century partnership in ODI cricket, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara and Tillakaratne Dilshan. This match also marked their 400th international game together.

What records did Rohit Sharma set with his century at Lord's?

Rohit Sharma's 138 made him the first Indian to score an ODI century at Lord's. At 39 years and 80 days, he also became the oldest Indian to score an ODI century and an international hundred.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli England Vs India Gautam Gambhir IShan Kishan Discussion Virat Kohli Funny Video
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