Watch: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Tearful Meeting With Premanand Maharaj

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has returned to India to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025. During his visit, he and his wife Anushka Sharma made a trip to Vrindavan, where they met the spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj.

A video capturing this meeting has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the couple can be seen listening respectfully with folded hands as they interact with the spiritual guru.

In the video posted on Bhajan Marg’s official Instagram account, Premanand Maharaj advised Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to view their work as a form of service to God.

"Apne karyakshetra ko bhagwan ka seva smajhiye. Gambhir bhav se rahiye. Vinamra rahiye. Aur khub naam jap kijiye. (Treat your work as your service to God. Be seriour and humble. And pray to the Almigty)," Premanand Maharaj told Virat and Anushka.

This marks the third visit of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to Vrindavan this year. The couple recently returned to India from the UK.

Earlier in January, Virat, Anushka, and their children visited Vrindavan to seek blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj.

They also paid a visit to the spiritual leader a day after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May, seeking guidance and blessings during that significant moment in his career.

Virat Kohli returns India to play Vijay Hazare Trophy

Kohli will only feature in a few games for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he expected to join the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11.

