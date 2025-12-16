Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Tearful Meeting With Premanand Maharaj

Watch: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Tearful Meeting With Premanand Maharaj

Premanand Maharaj advised Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to view their work as a form of service to God.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has returned to India to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025. During his visit, he and his wife Anushka Sharma made a trip to Vrindavan, where they met the spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj.

A video capturing this meeting has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the couple can be seen listening respectfully with folded hands as they interact with the spiritual guru.

In the video posted on Bhajan Marg’s official Instagram account, Premanand Maharaj advised Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to view their work as a form of service to God.

"Apne karyakshetra ko bhagwan ka seva smajhiye. Gambhir bhav se rahiye. Vinamra rahiye. Aur khub naam jap kijiye. (Treat your work as your service to God. Be seriour and humble. And pray to the Almigty)," Premanand Maharaj told Virat and Anushka.

Watch Video

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhajan Marg Official (@bhajanmarg_official)

This marks the third visit of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to Vrindavan this year. The couple recently returned to India from the UK.

Earlier in January, Virat, Anushka, and their children visited Vrindavan to seek blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj.

They also paid a visit to the spiritual leader a day after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May, seeking guidance and blessings during that significant moment in his career.

Virat Kohli returns India to play Vijay Hazare Trophy 

Kohli will only feature in a few games for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he expected to join the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11.

Virat will participate in a few initial matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi, marking a rare domestic appearance. His commitment to the national team means he will join Indian squad thereafter for upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11, 2026.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Premanand Maharaj
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
National Herald Case: Relief For Sonia, Rahul Gandhi As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet
National Herald Case: Delhi Court Refuses To Take Note Of ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis
India
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
Bengal SIR Draft List Released: Where And How To Check Your Name
India
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
Luthra Brothers, Owners Of Goa Club Where Fire Killed 25, Board Flight From Bangkok To Delhi
Cities
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
4 Dead As Several Buses Crash, Catch Fire On Delhi-Agra Expressway Due To Dense Fog
Advertisement

Videos

VBG Ramji Bill: Political Storm Over Proposed VBG Ramji Bill to Replace MGNREGA in Parliament
Life Insurance Fraud: Man Fakes Own Death for ₹1 Crore Insurance, Kills Elderly Man in Latur
Breaking: Dense Fog Triggers Massive Pile-Up on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers to Be Arrested at Delhi Airport After Extradition from Thailand
Breaking: India Strongly Calls Out Pakistan at UN Over Terrorism and Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget