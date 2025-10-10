Watch: MS Dhoni Steps Out To Bat At Brand‑New Velammal Cricket Stadium

After retiring from international cricket, former India captain, MS Dhoni, is only seen in action for a few months every year during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Since he is of the most beloved cricketers in the country, fans wait eagerly to catch a glimpse of the 2011 ICC World Cup winner. While they usually have had to wait for the IPL to commence, Dhoni came out to bat at the brand new Velammal Cricket Stadium in Madurai.

He was, in fact, the chief guest, at the inauguration of this stadium, and spent a few moments at the wicket, a video of which has surfaced online.

MS Dhoni Back With The Bat In Hand

According to a report by IANS, Dhoni was driven to (and back from) the stadium in cars that boasted his iconic shirt number, 7. The star's presence drew significant appearance at the inauguration, as one would have expected.

The said report further stated that the Velammal Cricket Stadium has been built by the Velammal Education Trust in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), has a seating capacity of 7,300; which is planned to be increased to 20,000 later on.

MS Dhoni's Prolific Record For India

MS Dhoni represented India across cricketing formats from December 2004 to August 2020.

In this near-16-year long career, the wicket-keeper-batsman hit 4876 runs in Tests (from which he retired in 2014), 1617 runs in T20Is (retirement in 2019), and 10,773 runs in ODIs.

He was appointed skipper of India in T20Is in 2007, just ahead of the first-ever ICC T20 World Cup, which he ended up winning.

Later promoted to captain in all formats, Dhoni went on to lift the 2011 ICC World Cup (ODI), and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Even in the IPL, Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 5 winning campaigns.