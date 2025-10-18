WATCH: Kohli-Mania! Fans Surround Star At Team Hotel For Autographs, Selfies

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Kohli-Mania! Fans Surround Star At Team Hotel For Autographs, Selfies

Watch Virat Kohli warmly interact with fans at Team India's hotel in Perth ahead of the IND vs AUS ODI series, giving autographing and taking selfies.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Virat Kohli has flown to Australia with team India for the upcoming IND vs AUS ODI series. Three matches have been scheduled in this series, with the first taking place in Perth. 

This will be his first outing with the national side since lifting the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year, which has generated a lot of buzz, not just on social media, but in real-life as well. 

A video has surfaced online which shows Virat Kohli surrounded by fans at team India's hotel in Perth. Take a look:

Some fans asked him for an autograph, while several others gathered around to seal the moment with a selfie.

Virat Kohli To Represent India Under New Leadership

It is worth noting that Kohli's return to the national setup this time around is under brand new leadership. 26-year old Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as captain of India's ODI team.

Interestingly, Rohit, who led the side to two undefeated ICC trophy-winning campaigns, has also been included in the squad despite being stripped off his captaincy. 

Many feared India moving onto a young captain might mean that this IND vs AUS ODI series could be their last outing with the Men in Blue. However, BCCI Vice President, Rajeev Shukla, recently clarified that this wasn't the case.

Check out: BCCI Vice President Shrugs Off Kohli-Rohit Retirement Rumors: 'To Say It's Their Last Series Absolutely Wrong'

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, themselves, haven't indicated anything as such as of this writing. That said, it should be noted that both have retired from Tests and T20s already.

They will be around 40-years old when the next ICC World Cup (ODI) rolls out, so whether they will go on till then remains to be seen as of now.

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
