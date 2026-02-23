Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Watch: Sophie Shine Breaks The Internet With 'Dhurandhar' Performance; Yuvraj Singh Joins Dhawan For Bhangra

Watch: Sophie Shine Breaks The Internet With ‘Dhurandhar’ Performance; Yuvraj Singh Joins Dhawan For Bhangra

From a viral 'Dhurandhar' dance to an epic Bhangra reunion with Yuvraj Singh, Sophie Shine & Shikhar Dhawan's wedding reception was the ultimate celebration. See highlights and dance performances.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The wedding festivities of India opener Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine reached a fever pitch at their grand Delhi reception. While the star-studded event featured the elite of the cricketing world, it was the high-octane energy on the dance floor that set social media ablaze. Following their wedding on February 21, 2026, the couple hosted a celebration that perfectly blended traditional warmth with contemporary flair.

Sophie Shine Breaks the Internet with ‘Dhurandhar’ Performance

The undisputed highlight of the sangeet and reception night was Sophie Shine’s spirited performance. Dressed in a stunning white skirt and an intricately designed crop top by Manish Malhotra, the Irish corporate executive showed off her dance moves to the track “Shararat” from the film Dhurandhar.

Videos of the performance quickly went viral, with fans praising Sophie for her grace and enthusiasm as she embraced Indian cinematic music. The couple appeared completely at ease, with social media users noting how Sophie has seamlessly integrated into the vibrant culture of Indian celebrations.

Watch Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan's Bhangra Reunion

The energy in the room shifted to another gear when former India superstar Yuvraj Singh took to the stage. In a moment that sent nostalgia through the crowd, Yuvraj joined Dhawan for a powerful Bhangra set.

The two longtime teammates, renowned for their off-field chemistry, didn't disappoint. Fans reacted to the clip with comments like, “When it comes to parties, these two never disappoint,” highlighting the infectious joy of the veteran duo.

The Duo also danced to Amrit Mann's evergreen beats.

A Night of Stars and Soulful Music

Beyond the high-energy dance sets, the evening featured a diverse range of entertainment:

The Ali Brothers delivered a performance of soulful ghazals, adding an emotional and calm touch to the night.

The reception saw a heavy presence from the Indian cricket team, including Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant, and Ishan Kishan.

Along with Yuvraj, former stars like Ashish Nehra and Suresh Raina were also in attendance to bless the newlyweds.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where was Shikhar Dhawan's wedding reception held?

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's grand wedding reception was held in Delhi after their wedding on February 21, 2026.

What was a highlight of Sophie Shine's performance?

Sophie Shine performed to the song 'Shararat' from the film Dhurandhar, dressed in a Manish Malhotra outfit, captivating the audience.

Who else performed at the reception?

The Ali Brothers delivered soulful ghazals, adding a calm touch to the evening's entertainment.

Which cricketers attended the reception?

Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Ashish Nehra, and Suresh Raina were among the many cricketers present.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
Yuvraj Singh Shikhar Dhawan Wife Sophie Shine Shikhar Dhawan Wedding Shikhar Dhawan Wedding Videos Shikhar Dhawan Dance Sophie Shine Dance Sophie Shine Dhurandhar Dance
