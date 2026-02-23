Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The wedding festivities of India opener Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine reached a fever pitch at their grand Delhi reception. While the star-studded event featured the elite of the cricketing world, it was the high-octane energy on the dance floor that set social media ablaze. Following their wedding on February 21, 2026, the couple hosted a celebration that perfectly blended traditional warmth with contemporary flair.

Sophie Shine Breaks the Internet with ‘Dhurandhar’ Performance

The undisputed highlight of the sangeet and reception night was Sophie Shine’s spirited performance. Dressed in a stunning white skirt and an intricately designed crop top by Manish Malhotra, the Irish corporate executive showed off her dance moves to the track “Shararat” from the film Dhurandhar.

Shikhar Dhawan was dancing with his wife at his wedding sangeet on the song of Dhurandhar.

There were many difficult moments in Dhawan’s life when his first wife left him, but he always kept smiling. It feels really good to see him so happy once again.❤️ pic.twitter.com/d3s8oZbwdd — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) February 20, 2026

Videos of the performance quickly went viral, with fans praising Sophie for her grace and enthusiasm as she embraced Indian cinematic music. The couple appeared completely at ease, with social media users noting how Sophie has seamlessly integrated into the vibrant culture of Indian celebrations.

Watch Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan's Bhangra Reunion

The energy in the room shifted to another gear when former India superstar Yuvraj Singh took to the stage. In a moment that sent nostalgia through the crowd, Yuvraj joined Dhawan for a powerful Bhangra set.

Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh dancing together at Shikhar’s reception. 🕺🔥 pic.twitter.com/qc6HrquvlJ — Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) February 22, 2026

The two longtime teammates, renowned for their off-field chemistry, didn't disappoint. Fans reacted to the clip with comments like, “When it comes to parties, these two never disappoint,” highlighting the infectious joy of the veteran duo.

The Duo also danced to Amrit Mann's evergreen beats.

Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan dancing on Amrit Maan’s songs, with Shikhi paa showering notes on Yuvi paa. 🔥🕺💸



Boys in full mood! 😄 pic.twitter.com/JLC7LQGGE2 — Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) February 22, 2026

A Night of Stars and Soulful Music

Beyond the high-energy dance sets, the evening featured a diverse range of entertainment:

The Ali Brothers delivered a performance of soulful ghazals, adding an emotional and calm touch to the night.

The reception saw a heavy presence from the Indian cricket team, including Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant, and Ishan Kishan.

Along with Yuvraj, former stars like Ashish Nehra and Suresh Raina were also in attendance to bless the newlyweds.