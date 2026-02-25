Watch: Shoaib Akhtar Humiliated On Live TV After Pakistan's Loss To England

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The aftermath of Pakistan’s narrow loss to England in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s has left former pacer Shoaib Akhtar in a state of visible disbelief. During a pre-match segment on the Game On Hai show, the "Rawalpindi Express" had voiced a controversial wish that combined hope for a Pakistan victory with a desire to see arch-rivals India exit the tournament.

"I wish England plays very badly so we can take the two points happily by god's grace. We will be more than happy if India gets knocked out and we make it to the semi-finals," Akhtar had stated prior to the match.

However, the result in Pallekele turned those hopes into a televised meltdown as England secured their semi-final berth, leaving Pakistan’s qualification chances hanging by a thread.

A Brutal U-Turn on Captaincy

In the wake of the defeat, a viral clip shows Akhtar questioning the leadership of Salman Ali Agha. The former speedster, who was initially a vocal supporter of Agha’s appointment to the captaincy by the PCB, appeared to have a change of heart after watching the team's on-field execution. During the post-match discussion, he suggested that the batter might not have the credentials required to lead the national side through such a critical tournament phase.

Harry Brook: The Persistent Nemesis

The catalyst for Akhtar’s frustration was a masterclass from England captain Harry Brook. Chasing a target of 165, England found themselves in trouble at 58/4 before Brook unleashed a counter-attack. He struck a historic 100 off just 50 balls, becoming the first captain to score a century in T20 World Cup history.

Even a late-innings surge from Shaheen Afridi, who claimed 4/30, wasn't enough to stop the English momentum. Jofra Archer eventually struck the winning runs as England finished at 166/8 with five balls to spare.

Agha Admits Defeat to a Familiar Foe

Following the match, a dejected Salman Ali Agha acknowledged that Brook has become a constant thorn in Pakistan's side across various formats.

"Whenever we play against England and lose, it's always him. I have to say hats off to him and the way he batted today. Very challenging, the way he batted. He can play all around the ground, so it can get challenging," Agha told reporters in the post-match presser.

Despite the setback, the Pakistan captain refused to give up hope on a semi-final spot, noting that the team will fight as long as a mathematical possibility exists.

"Even if there's a 1% chance my team will go for it," Agha added.