Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Shoaib Akhtar Humiliated On Live TV After Pakistan's Loss To England

Watch: Shoaib Akhtar Humiliated On Live TV After Pakistan's Loss To England

Shoaib Akhtar’s pre-match bravado turned into a televised disaster after Harry Brook’s historic century sent England into the semi-finals, leaving Pakistan’s World Cup hopes in tatters.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The aftermath of Pakistan’s narrow loss to England in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s has left former pacer Shoaib Akhtar in a state of visible disbelief. During a pre-match segment on the Game On Hai show, the "Rawalpindi Express" had voiced a controversial wish that combined hope for a Pakistan victory with a desire to see arch-rivals India exit the tournament.

"I wish England plays very badly so we can take the two points happily by god's grace. We will be more than happy if India gets knocked out and we make it to the semi-finals," Akhtar had stated prior to the match.

However, the result in Pallekele turned those hopes into a televised meltdown as England secured their semi-final berth, leaving Pakistan’s qualification chances hanging by a thread.

Watch Post

Watch Post

A Brutal U-Turn on Captaincy

In the wake of the defeat, a viral clip shows Akhtar questioning the leadership of Salman Ali Agha. The former speedster, who was initially a vocal supporter of Agha’s appointment to the captaincy by the PCB, appeared to have a change of heart after watching the team's on-field execution. During the post-match discussion, he suggested that the batter might not have the credentials required to lead the national side through such a critical tournament phase.

Harry Brook: The Persistent Nemesis

The catalyst for Akhtar’s frustration was a masterclass from England captain Harry Brook. Chasing a target of 165, England found themselves in trouble at 58/4 before Brook unleashed a counter-attack. He struck a historic 100 off just 50 balls, becoming the first captain to score a century in T20 World Cup history.

Even a late-innings surge from Shaheen Afridi, who claimed 4/30, wasn't enough to stop the English momentum. Jofra Archer eventually struck the winning runs as England finished at 166/8 with five balls to spare.

Agha Admits Defeat to a Familiar Foe

Following the match, a dejected Salman Ali Agha acknowledged that Brook has become a constant thorn in Pakistan's side across various formats.

"Whenever we play against England and lose, it's always him. I have to say hats off to him and the way he batted today. Very challenging, the way he batted. He can play all around the ground, so it can get challenging," Agha told reporters in the post-match presser.

Despite the setback, the Pakistan captain refused to give up hope on a semi-final spot, noting that the team will fight as long as a mathematical possibility exists.

"Even if there's a 1% chance my team will go for it," Agha added.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pakistan's captain's outlook on semi-final qualification after the loss?

Salman Ali Agha remains hopeful for a semi-final spot, stating the team will continue to fight as long as there is a mathematical possibility.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENG Vs PAK Shoaib Akhtar T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8s
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Watch: Shoaib Akhtar Humiliated On Live TV After Pakistan's Loss To England
Watch: Shoaib Akhtar Humiliated On Live TV After Pakistan's Loss To England
Cricket
Pakistan Batter Tops List Of Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers In T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan Batter Tops List Of Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers In T20 World Cup 2026
Cricket
Watch | England Fan Shuts Down Aggressive Pakistan Supporter In Viral Brawl During ENG vs PAK Game
Watch | England Fan Shuts Down Aggressive Pakistan Supporter In Viral Brawl During ENG vs PAK Game
Cricket
Ranji Trophy Final: Record-Breaking Innings By Jammu & Kashmir Batter Puts Eight-Time Champion Karnataka On Back Foot
Ranji Trophy Final: Record-Breaking Innings By Jammu & Kashmir Batter Puts Karnataka On Back Foot
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Exclusive: Rahul Gandhi Faces Criticism as BJP Leaders Highlight Alleged Pattern of Constant Opposition
Exclusive: Dhami Reflects on 4.5-Year Tenure as Uttarakhand CM, Highlights Achievements & Kumbh Prep
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget