Watch: Sanju Samson’s Hilarious Response To 'Missed' Hundreds Goes Viral

HomeSportsCricketWatch: Sanju Samson’s Hilarious Response To 'Missed' Hundreds Goes Viral

Samson's humble yet assertive response to a reporter questioning his "missed" centuries has gone viral. He emphasized the significance of his 97 and 89 scores, highlighting his team-first approach.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s man-of-the-moment Sanju Samson has once again won over the internet, not with his bat, but with a "savage yet humble" retort during a press conference. Responding to a reporter who suggested he had "missed" two centuries in the tournament's crucial knockout stages, Samson’s direct and candid reply has become an instant classic among cricket fans.

The "Epic" Exchange: "97 and 89 are Big Scores"

During the media interaction in Ahmedabad, a reporter pointed out that Samson had come agonizingly close to the triple-figure mark twice in the last two games. Samson, however, was quick to shut down the narrative of "failure" or "missing out," emphasizing the value of his contributions to the team's winning cause.

Reporter: "Sanju, in the last two innings you played, you almost missed a century in both..."

Sanju Samson: "Bhai, do century miss nahi hua hai. Ek 97 aur ek 89 kya banaya hai... bahut badi baat hai. I am very, very, very grateful for that." (Brother, I haven't missed two centuries. Scoring a 97 and an 89 is a big deal... I am very grateful for that.) 

Watch Post

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC Hindi (@icchindiofficial)

The Backdrop of Samson’s Heroics

Samson’s response reflects the selfless "team-first" mentality that has defined India’s 2026 campaign. A masterclass in the Super Eights that secured India’s path to the semi-finals. A blistering knock at the Wankhede that laid the foundation for India’s record-breaking 253-run total in the semi-final.

Across these two innings, Samson has scored 186 runs at a strike rate of over 200, earning back-to-back Player of the Match honours.

"Process Over Milestones"

Samson later explained that in the T20 format, especially when batting first, there is no room to "play for a hundred." His focus remains on maintaining the scoring rate rather than slowing down to reach personal milestones, a sentiment echoed by coach Gautam Gambhir throughout the tournament.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Sanju Samson's response to the reporter's question about missing centuries?

Samson stated that scoring 97 and 89 are big achievements and expressed his gratitude for them, reframing the idea of 'missing out'.

What were Sanju Samson's scores in the crucial knockout stages?

In the last two crucial innings, Sanju Samson scored 97 and 89.

What is Sanju Samson's batting philosophy in T20 cricket?

Samson believes in prioritizing the scoring rate over personal milestones, especially when batting first, as there's no time to 'play for a hundred'.

What has been Sanju Samson's contribution in the recent matches?

He scored 186 runs with a strike rate over 200 across two innings, earning back-to-back Player of the Match awards.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs NZ SANJU SAMSON T20 World Cup 2026 IND VS ENG
