Watch: Sanju Samson’s Hilarious Response To 'Missed' Hundreds Goes Viral

India’s man-of-the-moment Sanju Samson has once again won over the internet, not with his bat, but with a "savage yet humble" retort during a press conference. Responding to a reporter who suggested he had "missed" two centuries in the tournament's crucial knockout stages, Samson’s direct and candid reply has become an instant classic among cricket fans.

The "Epic" Exchange: "97 and 89 are Big Scores"

During the media interaction in Ahmedabad, a reporter pointed out that Samson had come agonizingly close to the triple-figure mark twice in the last two games. Samson, however, was quick to shut down the narrative of "failure" or "missing out," emphasizing the value of his contributions to the team's winning cause.

Reporter: "Sanju, in the last two innings you played, you almost missed a century in both..."

Sanju Samson: "Bhai, do century miss nahi hua hai. Ek 97 aur ek 89 kya banaya hai... bahut badi baat hai. I am very, very, very grateful for that." (Brother, I haven't missed two centuries. Scoring a 97 and an 89 is a big deal... I am very grateful for that.)

The Backdrop of Samson’s Heroics

Samson’s response reflects the selfless "team-first" mentality that has defined India’s 2026 campaign. A masterclass in the Super Eights that secured India’s path to the semi-finals. A blistering knock at the Wankhede that laid the foundation for India’s record-breaking 253-run total in the semi-final.

Across these two innings, Samson has scored 186 runs at a strike rate of over 200, earning back-to-back Player of the Match honours.

"Process Over Milestones"

Samson later explained that in the T20 format, especially when batting first, there is no room to "play for a hundred." His focus remains on maintaining the scoring rate rather than slowing down to reach personal milestones, a sentiment echoed by coach Gautam Gambhir throughout the tournament.