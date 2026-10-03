WATCH: Pakistan Star Mocks Vaibhav Sooryavanshi With 'Baby' Gesture In IND vs PAK Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Young Indian Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started aggressively, hitting two sixes.

Pakistan's Saim Ayub then dismissed the 15-year-old batsman.

Ayub performed a 'baby cradle' gesture, mocking Sooryavanshi's age.

This controversial action added significant tension to the final.

IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final: Pakistan all-rounder Saim Ayub produced an eye-catching and provocative celebration during the men's cricket final at the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday, appearing to mock 15-year-old Indian prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after claiming his wicket at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

India began their innings on the front foot, with young Sooryavanshi showing no hesitation on the big stage. The teenage sensation went straight on the attack in the second over, taking apart Pakistan bowler Saad Masood. Sooryavanshi launched consecutive deliveries over the boundary ropes on the second and third balls of the over, collecting two massive sixes. The aggressive strokeplay saw the youngster race to 15 off just nine deliveries, giving the Indian dugout plenty to cheer in the early stages of the gold medal encounter.

However, Pakistan struck back on the very first ball of the third over through Saim Ayub. Introduced into the attack to stem the run rate, Ayub produced a breakthrough on delivery 2.1, inducing a false stroke to send Sooryavanshi back to the pavilion.

WATCH: Saim Ayub Mocks Vaibhav Sooryvanshi With 'Baby' Gesture After Taking His Wicket

Saim Ayub gets the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi!!! pic.twitter.com/53ZOR7GkYJ — PctMedia (@PctMediaa) October 3, 2026

Baby Cradle Gesture Catches The Eye

What followed the dismissal immediately drew the attention of viewers following the live broadcast. Instead of celebrating conventionally with his teammates, Ayub turned away after dismissing the young batter and broke into an unmistakable cradle motion. The Pakistani player clasped his hands together and began swinging them from side to side, clearly mimicking holding and rocking a newborn baby to sleep.

The gesture was a pointed nod to Sooryavanshi's tender age, with the 15-year-old being the youngest cricketer in the continental tournament. Mocking the teenager with a baby routine added instant spice to the contest, raising the temperature in the middle as the two traditional rivals battle for Asian Games glory.