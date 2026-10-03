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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Pakistan Star Mocks Vaibhav Sooryavanshi With 'Baby' Gesture In IND vs PAK Final

WATCH: Pakistan Star Mocks Vaibhav Sooryavanshi With 'Baby' Gesture In IND vs PAK Final

Pakistan's Saim Ayub mocked 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with a baby cradle celebration after taking his wicket in the Asian Games 2026 final in Nisshin.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Young Indian Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started aggressively, hitting two sixes.
  • Pakistan's Saim Ayub then dismissed the 15-year-old batsman.
  • Ayub performed a 'baby cradle' gesture, mocking Sooryavanshi's age.
  • This controversial action added significant tension to the final.

IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final: Pakistan all-rounder Saim Ayub produced an eye-catching and provocative celebration during the men's cricket final at the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday, appearing to mock 15-year-old Indian prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after claiming his wicket at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

India began their innings on the front foot, with young Sooryavanshi showing no hesitation on the big stage. The teenage sensation went straight on the attack in the second over, taking apart Pakistan bowler Saad Masood. Sooryavanshi launched consecutive deliveries over the boundary ropes on the second and third balls of the over, collecting two massive sixes. The aggressive strokeplay saw the youngster race to 15 off just nine deliveries, giving the Indian dugout plenty to cheer in the early stages of the gold medal encounter.

However, Pakistan struck back on the very first ball of the third over through Saim Ayub. Introduced into the attack to stem the run rate, Ayub produced a breakthrough on delivery 2.1, inducing a false stroke to send Sooryavanshi back to the pavilion.

WATCH: Saim Ayub Mocks Vaibhav Sooryvanshi With 'Baby' Gesture After Taking His Wicket

Baby Cradle Gesture Catches The Eye

What followed the dismissal immediately drew the attention of viewers following the live broadcast. Instead of celebrating conventionally with his teammates, Ayub turned away after dismissing the young batter and broke into an unmistakable cradle motion. The Pakistani player clasped his hands together and began swinging them from side to side, clearly mimicking holding and rocking a newborn baby to sleep.

The gesture was a pointed nod to Sooryavanshi's tender age, with the 15-year-old being the youngest cricketer in the continental tournament. Mocking the teenager with a baby routine added instant spice to the contest, raising the temperature in the middle as the two traditional rivals battle for Asian Games glory.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final?

During the men's cricket final, Pakistan's Saim Ayub mocked 15-year-old Indian prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after taking his wicket. Ayub performed a 'baby cradle' gesture at the Korogi Sports Park.

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old Indian prodigy and was the youngest cricketer in the continental tournament. He scored 15 runs off nine deliveries for India before being dismissed.

What was Saim Ayub's celebration after taking the wicket?

Saim Ayub made a distinctive 'baby cradle' gesture after dismissing Sooryavanshi. He clasped his hands and swung them from side to side, mimicking rocking a newborn baby.

Why did Saim Ayub make the 'baby' gesture?

The gesture was a pointed reference to Sooryavanshi's young age, as he was the youngest cricketer in the tournament. This action added tension to the gold medal match.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Saim Ayub Asian Games 2026 India VS Pakistan IND Vs PAK Final Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Korogi Sports Park
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