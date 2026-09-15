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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav Among Stars At Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav Among Stars At Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav and several Bollywood stars attended the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sachin Tendulkar attended Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi with his family.
  • Suryakumar Yadav joined celebrations at Antilia with wife Devisha.
  • Bollywood stars also gathered for the high-profile annual event.

Sachin Tendulkar and Suryakumar Yadav were among the prominent cricket personalities spotted at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. The annual gathering at Antilia brought together leading names from cricket, Bollywood and other fields.

Tendulkar attended the festivities with his wife Anjali and their children, Sara and Arjun. Saaniya Chandhok was also seen with the family as they arrived at the Ambani residence.

The former India captain’s appearance added to the star power at the celebration, where guests gathered to take part in traditional rituals and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Suryakumar Yadav Attends With Wife Devisha

Suryakumar Yadav also made an appearance at Antilia with his wife, Devisha Shetty. The India batter was among the notable cricketing faces present at the high-profile event.

The couple’s arrival came as the Ambani family hosted its annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, which has become a major gathering for celebrities and public figures in Mumbai.

The event featured festive decorations and traditional ceremonies, with guests from the entertainment and sporting worlds joining the celebrations.

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Bollywood Stars At Antilia

Several Bollywood stars were also reported to have attended the festivities. The guest list included Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

The presence of Tendulkar and Suryakumar ensured a strong cricketing connection at the celebration, while the gathering once again highlighted the Ambanis’ close links with India’s entertainment and sporting communities.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which cricket personalities attended the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration?

Sachin Tendulkar and Suryakumar Yadav were among the prominent cricket personalities present. Tendulkar attended with his family, and Yadav came with his wife Devisha.

Where did the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration take place?

The annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebration was hosted at Antilia, the residence of the Ambani family in Mumbai. It is a major gathering for celebrities and public figures.

What was the purpose of the Ambani family's gathering?

The Ambani family hosted its annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, bringing together leading figures from various fields. Guests participated in traditional rituals and sought blessings.

Were there any Bollywood stars at the event?

Yes, several Bollywood stars attended the festivities. The guest list included Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Ganesh Chaturthi Antilia Devisha Shetty Bollywood Suryakumar Yadav MUkesh AMbani
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