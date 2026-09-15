WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav Among Stars At Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sachin Tendulkar attended Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi with his family.

Suryakumar Yadav joined celebrations at Antilia with wife Devisha.

Bollywood stars also gathered for the high-profile annual event.

Sachin Tendulkar and Suryakumar Yadav were among the prominent cricket personalities spotted at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. The annual gathering at Antilia brought together leading names from cricket, Bollywood and other fields.

Tendulkar attended the festivities with his wife Anjali and their children, Sara and Arjun. Saaniya Chandhok was also seen with the family as they arrived at the Ambani residence.

The former India captain’s appearance added to the star power at the celebration, where guests gathered to take part in traditional rituals and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Suryakumar Yadav Attends With Wife Devisha

Suryakumar Yadav also made an appearance at Antilia with his wife, Devisha Shetty. The India batter was among the notable cricketing faces present at the high-profile event.

The couple’s arrival came as the Ambani family hosted its annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, which has become a major gathering for celebrities and public figures in Mumbai.

The event featured festive decorations and traditional ceremonies, with guests from the entertainment and sporting worlds joining the celebrations.

WATCH VIDEO

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family, arrives at Antilia, the residence of the Ambani family, for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. pic.twitter.com/LmI7Jgjdea — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav and Sachin Tendulkar, along with their families, came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at the grand Ambani family celebrations. ❤️🙏🏏 pic.twitter.com/Q1jtFWzaKX — Mukesh Kariyare (@mukesh_kariyare) September 15, 2026

Bollywood Stars At Antilia

Several Bollywood stars were also reported to have attended the festivities. The guest list included Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

The presence of Tendulkar and Suryakumar ensured a strong cricketing connection at the celebration, while the gathering once again highlighted the Ambanis’ close links with India’s entertainment and sporting communities.

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