In a heartwarming moment, ICC Chairman Jay Shah paid a high-profile tribute to veteran opener Rohit Sharma, despite the latter no longer being India’s official captain in any format.

During the "United in Triumph" event held on January 8, 2026, Shah’s public acknowledgement of Rohit’s legacy left the cricketer visibly moved.

'I Will Call Him Captain Only'

While addressing a star-studded audience that included several current stars and Bollywood celebrities, Jay Shah pointed toward Rohit Sharma and stated, "Our captain is sitting here. I will call him captain only, as he has led the team to two ICC trophies."

The statement refers to Rohit’s golden leadership run, where he guided India to consecutive global triumphs - 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Despite Rohit being replaced as ODI captain by Shubman Gill in late 2025 and retiring from other formats, Shah's refusal to use the "former" tag highlighted the immense respect Rohit still commands in the upper echelons of cricket administration.

Rohit's Priceless Reaction

As the crowd erupted in applause, cameras captured Rohit Sharma’s reaction. The 38-year-old veteran, seated next to his wife Ritika Sajdeh, broke into a broad, bashful smile. Rohit’s genuine, humble response has since gone viral, with fans calling it a "testament to his selfless era of leadership."

Context of Transition

The timing of this tribute is significant. Following Champions Trophy 2025 win, Indian cricket entered a full transition phase:

Shubman Gill was appointed captain of the 50-over side to prepare for 2027 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav took over T20I leadership permanently.

Rohit has moved into a mentorship-heavy role while continuing as an active player in the ODI circuit, recently being named the Brand Ambassador for 2026 T20 World Cup.

Looking Ahead

Rohit Sharma is expected to be back in action on January 11 for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

He may not walk out for the toss anymore, but Jay Shah’s comments confirm that in the eyes of ICC and the Indian board, Rohit remains the "People's Captain."