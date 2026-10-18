WATCH: 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda' Rahul Dravid Wins Hearts In Flight, Video Hits 2.4M Views

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Dravid encountered three fans unexpectedly on an IndiGo flight.

He signed autographs; their interaction video went viral.

The video revealed Dravid's approachable nature off-field.

Rahul Dravid has given cricket fans another glimpse of his famously grounded personality, this time during an unexpected mid-air encounter. Three siblings travelling on an IndiGo flight spotted the former India captain and head coach, with their brief interaction turning into a memorable experience that has since gone viral on Instagram.

The video, shared by the account @bhai.saaabb, has attracted more than 2.4 million views. But it was not just the surprise sighting that caught attention. Dravid's response to the fans, along with a familiar internet meme in the caption, helped make the clip a hit online.

WATCH: Rahul Dravid Signs Autograph For Fans On IndiGo Flight

The siblings were travelling on an IndiGo flight when they realised Dravid was on board. One of them approached the cricket legend for an autograph while another captured the interaction on camera.

Dravid obliged the request, turning an ordinary flight into a moment the siblings are unlikely to forget. The encounter did not end there, as the group reportedly spotted him again after landing, this time on the airport bus.

WATCH VIDEO

The video captured both encounters, giving fans a glimpse of Dravid away from the cricket field. Its popularity has also drawn attention to the contrast between his composed public image and the playful internet persona associated with one of his most famous advertisements.

Truth Behind 'Indiranagar Ka Goonda' Tag

The Instagram caption read, “Indiranagar ka goonda, in real life he’s actually very sweet.”

The line refers to a widely circulated advertisement featuring Dravid, in which the usually calm cricketer displays an unusually aggressive side while driving through Bengaluru. His outburst, accompanied by the phrase “Indiranagar ka goonda”, became a popular meme and gave fans a different way to view the former India captain.

The viral flight video plays on that contrast. While the advertisement showed Dravid in an exaggerated, confrontational role, the airport encounter presents a more familiar image of the cricketer: approachable and willing to oblige fans.

For the siblings, the unexpected sighting and autograph made for a memorable journey. For viewers online, the clip offered a light-hearted reminder that the man behind the famous meme can be just as recognisable for his warmth.